JVM Realty Corp. Acquires Luxury Multifamily Community Near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired Ceylon Apartments, a boutique, luxury multifamily community in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton, Missouri. The mixed-use residential community features 121 luxury apartments and 13,421 square feet of ground floor retail.

"Ceylon Apartments is an impressive addition to the JVM Realty portfolio, as we continue to expand our footprint of luxury, multifamily apartments in suburban communities throughout the Midwest," said Jay Madary, president and chief executive officer of JVM Realty Corp. "Ceylon is an outstanding transit-oriented property, located in suburban St. Louis that offers residents luxurious living in a fully-amenitized lifestyle residence. Ceylon's highly desirable location has exactly the kinds of features and amenities that meet the expectations of today's apartment residents."

Ceylon was built in 2017 and will be managed by JVM Management Inc. It is the first acquisition for JVM Realty in the St. Louis area. The company's total portfolio consists of 17 communities in four states totaling 4,640 units.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE JVM Realty

Related Links

http://www.jvmrealty.com

