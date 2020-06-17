JW Marriott Charlotte Reaches Construction Milestone, Names General Manager

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First announced in November of 2018, the first JW Marriott in the Carolinas is on track for completion in the first half of 2021. White Lodging and Crescent Communities, co-developers of the project, and their construction partners recently celebrated the completion of the structural framework of the 22-story hotel.

Progress of the JW Marriott Charlotte continues in Uptown Charlotte. An urban retreat and the first JW in the Carolinas. First announced in November of 2018, the first JW Marriott in the Carolinas is on track for completion in the first half of 2021.

"The construction has remained on track as we adjusted to appropriately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Terry Dammeyer, president and CEO of Investments and Development at White Lodging. "We're excited to be part of Uptown's resurgence and bring the JW Marriott brand to Charlotte."

Part of the Ally Charlotte Center located at the corner of Stonewall and College streets, the JW Marriott Charlotte offers guests an urban retreat complete with a spa, Italian steakhouse, oyster bar, and a rooftop pool and lounge overlooking downtown.

Modern Luxury in a Historic City

With 381 guest rooms, including 34 suites, and more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space, the property offers great access to the adjacent Charlotte Convention Center and is within walking distance to many of the city's largest employers and most visited neighborhoods and attractions.

Grounded in craftsmanship and the art of detail, each one of the king and queen guest rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale amenities and luxurious bathrooms. The restaurants and bar all offer outdoor seating options connecting guests to vibrancy of the surrounding plaza.

JW Marriott Charlotte's unique meeting spaces are flush with natural light and will include the expansive outdoor rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom spanning more than 5,100 square feet, a junior ballroom totaling approximately 2,700 square feet and nearly 7,000 square feet of additional breakout space. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cltjw-jw-marriott-charlotte/.

David Malmberg Named General Manager

David Malmberg will lead the JW Marriott Charlotte's opening team as general manager. Malmberg is currently the general manager of the Westin Austin at the Domain. He also served as the general manager of the Courtyard and Residence Inn Austin Downtown Convention Center.

"I'm excited to continue growing my career with White Lodging and building a team ready to deliver exceptional hospitality in the Queen city – for visitors and locals alike," said Malmberg.

Prior to joining White Lodging in 2011, Malmberg spent nine years in St. Kitts, West Indies. During that time he was the director of restaurant and bar operations, director of catering operations and a sales executive with Marriott. Additionally, Malmberg had success with his own beach bar while on the island. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90 premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For More Information:

[email protected]

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

