J.W. Pepper Announces Acquisition of BandSavvy LLC, Creators of the FlipFolder App

EXTON, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc., the world's largest retailer of sheet music, has announced the acquisition of BandSavvy, LLC, creators of the popular FlipFolder App used by top college marching bands across the country. The FlipFolder App enables marching bands to distribute digital sheet music to their members efficiently and securely via their smartphone, as they perform.

BandSavvy was founded by Marcus Dubreuil in 2018 while he was still a student at the University of Pittsburgh. Marcus has a double major – music composition and computer science – and also played trombone in the Pitt Marching Band. While at Pitt, Marcus realized there must be a "better way" to distribute sheet music among the marching band than traditional paper-based folders, and as a result, he created the FlipFolder App for mobile phones.

The Pitt Marching Band was the first customer for the FlipFolder App, and based on its' success the software was quickly adopted many other NCAA Division 1 marching bands. Marcus has continued to build and support the product since he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in December 2019. Today, the FlipFolder App is used by more than 45 universities across the country. To further support these clients, BandSavvy has also designed a series of heavy duty clips that connect mobile phones to the most popular marching band instruments.

According to Marcus Dubreuil, founder of BandSavvy, "We are grateful to be joining with J.W. Pepper to help expand the use of the FlipFolder App to even more universities, colleges, high schools and community marching bands. With our proven technology and their great marketing and customer service, we are looking forward to the next chapter of our growth!"

"We are excited to add this technology to our portfolio of sheet music products and services. For over 145 years, we have specialized in the discovery, curation, management, and distribution of sheet music and the FlipFolder App is an ideal solution for our customers with marching bands," said Glenn Burtch, J.W. Pepper's Chief Executive Officer.

About J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc.

Founded in 1876, J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc. is the world's largest retailer of sheet music, celebrating over 145 years of customer service and devotion to music and music education. Pepper offers choral, band, orchestra, church, classroom, instrumental, piano, and vocal sheet music to directors, teachers, and other professional and amateur musicians around the world. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania with field offices across the country, and distribution warehouses in Atlanta, Georgia and Salt Lake City, Utah.

