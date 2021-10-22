K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market to grow by USD 512.64 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Crayola LLC & Bazic Products | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The K-12 arts and crafts material market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the growing demand for paper-based stationery products. However, factors such as rapid changes in the market may impede the market growth.

The K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The K-12 arts and crafts material market cover the following areas:

K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 512.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.90 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTIVA Products Inc., American Art Clay Co. Inc., Bazic Products, Crayola LLC, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd., Nygala Corp. dba FLOMO, Pacon, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, and TTS Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

