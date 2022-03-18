K-12 Blended E-learning Market: 16.83% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market to Grow by USD 19.59 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

K-12 Blended E-learning Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others)

Product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others) Geographies: North America (US and Canada ), APAC ( China and Japan ), Europe (UK), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The K-12 blended e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

D2L Corp.- The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions under the brand name of Brightspace, a learning management system that discovers innovative ways to engage students, creating exceptional experiences and outcomes.

The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions under the brand name of Canvas, a learning management system that keeps teachers, students, and families connected, learning, and communicating from everywhere.

Regional Market Outlook

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for K-12 blended e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

The high Internet penetration in the region and the heavy emphasis being given to e-learning and blended e-learning will facilitate the K-12 blended e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

K-12 Blended E-learning Market Driver:

Need for cost-effective teaching models:



The blended e-learning approach provides a large amount of cost savings to the learners and the institutions. In countries like the US, the emergence of virtual schools is helping students manage learning costs, as content is significantly available in the digital form that can be regenerated. For institutions, apart from the upfront costs, the intangible benefits are high as faculty can automate administrative tasks and focus on personalized learning of students. The e-learning model is also beneficial for teachers and trainers as it enables them to reach out and deliver knowledge to a wider audience. The introduction of cloud-based LMS further reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering the content to the learners. This reduces the dependency on large publishers and helps the faculty in creating and managing diversified and interactive content for the K-12 segment. The cost efficiencies that can be achieved by vendors and the growing number of affordable online courses that can be accessed by customers will further fuel the growth of the market.

K-12 Blended E-learning Market Trend:

Emergence of learning via mobile devices:



The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablet devices across several educational institutions enables personalized and flexible learning. Mobile devices are used not just for content absorption but also for attending lectures, receiving alerts and updates, and other educational activities, resulting in their rising importance among all the stakeholders in the education industry. The increasing awareness about the uses of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and the growing number of tech-savvy students have resulted in the mainstreaming of mobile devices in the education market. A blended e-learning approach consists of online and offline learning. In order to learn online, the students need to have access to the content via their mobile devices. Hence, mobile devices form a fundamental part of the blended e-learning process.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

Pearson Plc

Promethean Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scholastic Inc.

Stride Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

