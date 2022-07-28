K-12 Blended E-Learning Market, Growing number of affordable online courses to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio

K-12 blended E-learning Market Segmentation

By Product

Hardware



Content



System



Solutions



Others



The hardware segment will significantly increase its market share in K-12 blended e-learning. Many obstacles to a successful blended e-learning solution have vanished with the rise of mobile learning. The global K–12 blended e-learning industry is home to vendors who provide interactive digital displays for classroom instruction that make it easy to record all of the material covered during lessons. The usage of blended e-learning techniques in K–12 sectors is projected to rise as a result of such offers by worldwide market providers.

will significantly increase its market share in K-12 blended e-learning. Many obstacles to a successful blended e-learning solution have vanished with the rise of mobile learning. The global K–12 blended e-learning industry is home to vendors who provide interactive digital displays for classroom instruction that make it easy to record all of the material covered during lessons. The usage of blended e-learning techniques in K–12 sectors is projected to rise as a result of such offers by worldwide market providers. By Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA



North America will account for 36% of market growth . The main markets for K–12 blended e-learning in North America are the US and Canada . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa .

. The main markets for K–12 blended e-learning in are the US and . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in and the and .



The region's high Internet usage rate and the emphasis on blended e-learning will support the expansion of the K–12 e-learning market in North America during the forecast period. Request Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The demand for cost-effective teaching styles is one of the main reasons boosting growth in the K–12 blended e-learning market.



The mixed e-learning strategy offers significant cost reductions to both the institutions and the students.



The price of developing, administering, storing, and distributing information to learners is further decreased by the emergence of cloud-based LMS. This lessens reliance on major publishers and aids the faculty in developing and managing interactive, diverse material for the K–12 market.



The ability of vendors to cut costs and the rising availability of reasonably priced online courses for consumers will both contribute to the market's expansion.

Market Challenges

The K–12 blended e-learning market will face significant challenges due to the rise in open-source learning content.



Vendors in the integrated e-learning environment are facing a serious threat from open-source education solutions like MOOCs, which are growing in popularity by providing a variety of advantages.



The open-source technologies enable limitless, cost-free participation from users. Students who desire to learn and participate in knowledge-development activities have a high demand for them.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report!

Related Reports:

Coding Bootcamp Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Edtech Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of C ontents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: System - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 49: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: D2L Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Docebo Inc.

Exhibit 53: Docebo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Docebo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Docebo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 57: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - Key news



Exhibit 60: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 62: Instructure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Instructure Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Instructure Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 66: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 67: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Promethean Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Promethean Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Promethean Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Promethean Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Exhibit 73: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus

10.10 Scholastic Inc.

Exhibit 77: Scholastic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Scholastic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Scholastic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Scholastic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Scholastic Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Stride Inc.

Exhibit 82: Stride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Stride Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Stride Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio