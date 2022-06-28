K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Size to Grow by USD 19.59 Billion | By Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: Need for Cost-effective Teaching Models to Drive the Market Growth

The blended e-learning approach provides a large amount of cost savings to the learners and the institutions. In countries like the US, the emergence of virtual schools is helping students manage learning costs, as content is significantly available in the digital form that can be regenerated. For institutions, apart from the upfront costs, the intangible benefits are high as faculty can automate administrative tasks and focus on personalized learning of students. The e-learning model is also beneficial for teachers and trainers as it enables them to reach out and deliver knowledge to a wider audience. The introduction of cloud-based LMS further reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering the content to the learners. This reduces the dependency on large publishers and helps the faculty in creating and managing diversified and interactive content for the K-12 segment. The cost efficiencies that can be achieved by vendors and the growing number of affordable online courses that can be accessed by customers will further fuel the growth of the market.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: Regional Analysis

The K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for K-12 blended e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high Internet penetration in the region and the heavy emphasis being given to e-learning and blended e-learning will facilitate the K-12 blended e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: Emergence of Learning via Mobile Devices will be a Key Trend of the Market in Near Future

The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablet devices across several educational institutions enables personalized and flexible learning. Mobile devices are used not just for content absorption but also for attending lectures, receiving alerts and updates, and other educational activities, resulting in their rising importance among all the stakeholders in the education industry. The increasing awareness about the uses of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and the growing number of tech-savvy students have resulted in the mainstreaming of mobile devices in the education market. A blended e-learning approach consists of online and offline learning. In order to learn online, the students need to have access to the content via their mobile devices. Hence, mobile devices form a fundamental part of the blended e-learning process.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

Pearson Plc

Promethean Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scholastic Inc.

Stride Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

The K-12 blended e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market: Increase in Open-source Learning Content to Hamper the Market Growth

Blended e-learning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platform. With the increase in the number of open-source solutions, vendors operating in the blended e-learning environment are facing a great threat from education solutions such as MOOCs, which are becoming popular by offering several benefits. MOOCs differ when compared with the traditional way of offering, by charging a one-off fee or through subscription. The open-source solutions allow an unlimited number of users to take part, free of charge. They are heavily in demand by students who want to gain knowledge and engage in knowledge-development activities.

