K-12 Game-based Learning Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.63% by 2025 | Surging Investments from Venture Capitalists to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 game-based learning market report covers the following areas:

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A Medium Corp., Banzai Labs Inc., Cognitive ToyBox Inc., Filament Games, Infinite Dreams Inc., Microsoft Corp., MONKIMUN Inc., Schell Games LLC., Smart Lumies Inc., and WayForward Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The surging investments from venture capitalists and the evolving teaching methodologies will offer immense growth opportunities for the K-12 game-based learning market . However, the high set-up costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Subject-specific Games



Language Learning Games



Others

Market Landscape

Middle School Level



High School Level



Elementary School Level

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The K-12 game-based learning market share growth by the subject-specific games segment has been significant. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 game-based learning market size

K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist k-12 game-based learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the k-12 game-based learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the k-12 game-based learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of k-12 game-based learning market vendors

K-12 Game-based Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A Medium Corp., Banzai Labs Inc., Cognitive ToyBox Inc., Filament Games, Infinite Dreams Inc., Microsoft Corp., MONKIMUN Inc., Schell Games LLC., Smart Lumies Inc., and WayForward Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

