K-12 Instruction Material Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 01:00 ET
Emergence of virtual classroom training will be one of the key trends in the K-12
instruction material market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 instruction material market is a part of the global education services market. The parent market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global K-12 instruction material market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Product
|
Traditional instruction material and digital instruction material
|
Course offering
|
Curriculum and assessment
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
The growth of the K-12 instruction material market will be driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning. The adaptive learning software provides an effective feedback mechanism, with an emphasis on mastery-based learning, evaluation opportunity, and concept mapping. Educational institutes, content providers, and ed-tech companies are collaborating to develop unique solutions.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
Emergence of virtual classroom training is a key trend that will support the growth of the K-12 instruction material market growth. Virtual classrooms offer benefits such as fewer restrictions, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. Instructors can present the material over live screens, share files, and stream HD videos.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the K-12 instruction material market include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The K-12 instruction material market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.
|
K-12 Instruction Material Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Traditional instruction material - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Digital instruction material - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Course offering
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Course offering - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Course offering
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Course offering
- 6.3 Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Curriculum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Assessment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Course offering
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Course offering
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Blackboard Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Blackboard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Blackboard Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Cengage Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Cengage Learning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Cengage Learning Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 56: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Cengage Learning Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Follett Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Follett Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Follett Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Follett Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Follett Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hachette Book Group Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Exhibit 69: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Mastery Education
- Exhibit 73: Mastery Education - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Mastery Education - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Mastery Education - Key offerings
- 11.10 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Exhibit 76: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 79: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Nexus Capital Management LP
- Exhibit 81: Nexus Capital Management LP - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Nexus Capital Management LP - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Nexus Capital Management LP - Key offerings
- 11.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH
- Exhibit 84: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
