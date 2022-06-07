K-12 Instruction Material Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Traditional instruction material and digital instruction material Course offering Curriculum and assessment Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

The growth of the K-12 instruction material market will be driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning. The adaptive learning software provides an effective feedback mechanism, with an emphasis on mastery-based learning, evaluation opportunity, and concept mapping. Educational institutes, content providers, and ed-tech companies are collaborating to develop unique solutions.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

Emergence of virtual classroom training is a key trend that will support the growth of the K-12 instruction material market growth. Virtual classrooms offer benefits such as fewer restrictions, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. Instructors can present the material over live screens, share files, and stream HD videos.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the K-12 instruction material market include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The K-12 instruction material market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.

K-12 Instruction Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Traditional instruction material - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Digital instruction material - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Course offering

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Course offering - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Course offering

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Course offering

6.3 Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Curriculum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Assessment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Course offering

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Course offering

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 50: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Blackboard Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Cengage Learning Inc.

Exhibit 53: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Cengage Learning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Cengage Learning Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 56: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Cengage Learning Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Follett Corp.

Exhibit 58: Follett Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Follett Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Follett Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Follett Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hachette Book Group Inc.

Exhibit 66: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 69: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

11.9 Mastery Education

Exhibit 73: Mastery Education - Overview



Exhibit 74: Mastery Education - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Mastery Education - Key offerings

11.10 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 76: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 79: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Nexus Capital Management LP

Exhibit 81: Nexus Capital Management LP - Overview



Exhibit 82: Nexus Capital Management LP - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Nexus Capital Management LP - Key offerings

11.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH

Exhibit 84: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 85: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

