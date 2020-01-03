K-12 Mathematics Market Survey Report 2019 - Who are the Leading Providers of Core and Supplemental Math Resources

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Mathematics Market Survey Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

K-12 Mathematics Market Survey Report 2019 provides information on the core and supplemental resources used by math educators for the instruction of their students. The data and analysis contained in the report will help math product developers and marketers learn more about K-12 math instruction so they can sharpen the focus of their product plans.



The report is based on a survey of educators during the 2018-2019 school year. The educators surveyed included classroom teachers, math teachers, math department chairs and instruction/curriculum supervisors.



Information provided in this report includes:

Who are the leading providers of core and supplemental math resources

How much of math instruction time is spent using digital tools or content

What are the most important criteria when math instructional materials are selected

The report provides additional insight into:

Whether schools are integrating science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum into a single STEM curriculum, and the methods used to accomplish that

What math websites teachers are using or recommending for student use

The level of interest among math educators in emerging areas, including project-based learning, educational games, coding, robotics, virtual/augmented reality and maker spaces

Key Topics Covered



1 Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

3.1 Illustrative Mathematics as Market Example

3.2 New Look at Math Market



4 State of Math 2018-2019

4.1 Impact of State Adoptions

4.2 Perspectives from the Market

4.3 Perspectives from a State

4.4 Sources of Math Materials

Educators Cite Sources for Math Instructional Materials

Large States and Their Major Sources for Instructional Materials, Per Educators

4.5 Supplemental Spending for Mathematics

Estimates of Mathematics Spending by Classroom

4.6 STEM Integration as a Market Driver

Progress in Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Math into STEM



5 Using a Core Math Program

Use of a Core Program by Subject Area

5.1 Core Math Programs in Use

Core Math Programs in Use

5.2 Important Attributes of Core Math Programs

Attributes of Core Math Programs, Overall

Attribute of CoreMath Program, Rated #1 by School Level

5.3 Core Math Program Use: Print or Digital

Core Math Program Access by School Level

5.4 How Long Current Core Math Program Has Been in Use

How Long Current Core Math Program Has Been in Use

5.5 Choosing the Same Program Again

Would You Choose the Same Math Program Again?



6 Additional Math Resources

Primary Tool if Not a Core Program

Alternatives to Core by School Level

6.1 With a Textbook, or as a Textbook Replacement

How Alternative Resources are Used

6.2 Criteria When Selecting Supplemental Resources

Most Important Criteria in Selecting Supplemental Math Materials

6.3 Emerging Interest Areas and Resources

Interest in Math Area Options



7 The Shift to Digital

Percent ofMath Time Spent Using Any Digital Tools or Content

7.1 Device Most Often Used for Digital Access

Device Most Often Used for Digital Access

7.2 Math-Related Websites Used or Recommended

Top Math Websites Used or Recommended



8 Purchasing Outlook

8.1 Who Makes Math Purchasing Decisions

Who Makes Math Purchasing Decisions

8.2 Will Purchasing Increase in 2019-2020?

Math Purchasing 2019-2020 versus 2018-2019

