K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025 | Growing Importance of STEM Education to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the K-12 online tutoring market and it is poised to grow by $ 62.94 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
K-12 Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Assessments
- Subjects
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45452
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market - Global K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented by product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global K-12 Instruction Material Market - Global K-12 instruction material market is segmented by product (traditional instruction material and digital instruction material), course offering (curriculum and assessment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 online tutoring market report covers the following areas:
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market size
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next few years.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the K-12 Online Tutoring Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 Online Tutoring Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Course type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Course type
- Assessments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subjects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Course type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Stride Inc.
- TAL Education Group
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/k-12-online-tutoring-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-k-12-online-tutoringmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article