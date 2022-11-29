K-12 Online Tutoring Market Size to Grow by USD 97.66 billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global K-12 online tutoring market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global K-12 online tutoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 97.66 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented, with numerous regional and global players. A few prominent vendors that offer K-12 online tutoring in the market are Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Franchise Group Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., and others.

Vendors in the market collaborate with various schools, colleges, and universities. They focus on delivering their products through multiple distribution channels and designing specific products for educational institutions. In addition, partnerships with technology service providers have gained momentum, driven by the need to capitalize on online delivery platforms.

Vendor Offerings -

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.: The company offers K-12 online tutoring through Ambow Learning Engine (ALE), which monitors, navigates, locates, optimizes, and manages learning and training activities through its self-adapting feedback mechanism of human-computer interaction.

Club Z Inc.: The company offers K-12 online tutoring, which provides a personalized schedule.

D2L Corp.: The company offers K-12 online tutoring through the platform D2L Brightspace.

Fleet Education Services Ltd.: The company offers K-12 online tutoring for subjects such as math, science, and humanities.

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global K-12 online tutoring market.

APAC held 52% of the global K-12 online tutoring market in 2022. South Korea , China , India , Singapore , and Australia are some of the major contributing countries to the growth of the market in the region. The education market in APAC, especially in India , Japan , and China , is rapidly evolving owing to the adoption of advanced educational technologies. Government initiatives to promote digital learning in schools and universities are driving the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market in the region.

Segment Overview

Based on type, the global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented into structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring.

The market share growth of the structured tutoring segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Structured tutoring methods include classes or sessions that are planned and scheduled for a certain number of hours. It ensures the availability of tutors before the session. The market is driven by the various promotional activities conducted by vendors.

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growing importance of STEM education is driving the growth of the market. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of STEM education. Moreover, to ensure the success of students in competitive examinations, parents, students, and various stakeholders in the education sector across the world are focusing on basic STEM education in schools. Therefore, students are joining online K-12 tutoring classes for secondary education. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing importance of STEM education is driving the growth of the market. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of STEM education. Moreover, to ensure the success of students in competitive examinations, parents, students, and various stakeholders in the education sector across the world are focusing on basic STEM education in schools. Therefore, students are joining online K-12 tutoring classes for secondary education. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Key Trend - The emergence of learning via mobile devices is a key trend in the market. The rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablet devices across several educational institutions enables personalized and flexible learning. Hence, mobile devices are a fundamental part of the K-12 online tutoring environment. Many vendors are developing K-12 online learning content that can be accessed through mobile devices. Thus, the emergence of learning via mobile devices will be a positive trend in the market during the forecast period.

The emergence of learning via mobile devices is a key trend in the market. The rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablet devices across several educational institutions enables personalized and flexible learning. Hence, mobile devices are a fundamental part of the K-12 online tutoring environment. Many vendors are developing K-12 online learning content that can be accessed through mobile devices. Thus, the emergence of learning via mobile devices will be a positive trend in the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The threat from open tutoring resources and private tutors is a major challenge in the market. Therefore, consumers prefer to opt for free services offered by various open-source tutors. Furthermore, many consumers prefer private tutoring over online tutoring services, as private tutors give personal attention to students. Such factors will hinder the growth of the global K-12 online tutoring market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this K-12 online tutoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the K-12 online tutoring market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Franchise Group Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

