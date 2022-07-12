K-12 Online Tutoring Market Size worth USD 62.94 Mn, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geographic - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 online tutoring market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The K-12 online tutoring market is poised to grow by USD 62.94 million at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period.
The K-12 online tutoring market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments.
Top Key Players of the K-12 Online Tutoring Market are covered as:
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.: The company offers K-12 online tutoring services, teach students in accordance with their aptitudes, providing students with standardized, high-quality and personalized education services.
- Club Z! Inc.: The company offers In-Home and Online test preparation services corresponding to a variety of nationalized, standard, and subject tests such as ACT, SAT, PreACT, and GRE.
- Pearson Plc: The company offers advanced K-12 online tutoring courses on accounting, finance and other areas.
- Providence Equity Partners LLC: The company offers advanced K-12 online tutoring through its subsidiary Globeducate.
- TAL Education Group: The company offers K-12 online tutoring for various courses on science and technology, school education, and more.
The K-12 online tutoring market will be affected by the rising popularity of online microlearning. Apart from this, other market trends including the rising importance of STEM education will aid in the market growth over the forecast period as well.
Key Segment Analysis
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market Split by Type
- Structured tutoring
- On-demand tutoring
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market Split by Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution, helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period. The K-12 online tutoring market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global K-12 online tutoring industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global K-12 online tutoring industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global K-12 online tutoring industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global K-12 online tutoring market?
The product range of the K-12 online tutoring industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the K-12 online tutoring market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
|
K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 62.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.06
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Course type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Course type
- Assessments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subjects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Course type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Stride Inc.
- TAL Education Group
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
