K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Size to Grow by USD 410.17 Mn, Product Premiumization due to Technological Advances - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market by School Level and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The K-12 robotic toolkits market size is expected to grow by USD 410.17 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Product premiumization due to technological advances is driving the global K-12 robotic toolkits market growth. The market has become more competitive over the years. The changes in customers' preferences are driving the demand for innovative products. For instance, some customers prefer K-12 robotic toolkits that can perform multiple tasks with low resources. Hence, vendors are engaging in R&D and innovation to compete in the market.

The introduction of drones in K-12 robotic learning programs is a trend in the market. The popularity of drones is rising. Hence, vendors are introducing drones in K-12 robotic learning programs. For instance, RobotLAB offers Quadcopter, which is a drone that is designed to help K-12 students learn robotics.

Vendor Landscape

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies, such as offering products with different technologies and designs and differentiating themselves based on product quality and innovation, to compete in the market. They are focusing on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market and are procuring high-quality products. They are also focusing on brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Company Profiles

The k-12 robotic toolkits market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amtek Company Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sphero Inc., Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the k-12 robotic toolkits market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth in market share, and investments.

Market Segmentation

By school level, the market has been classified into high school, middle school, and PreK-elementary school. The high school segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 410.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amtek Company Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sphero Inc., Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by School level



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by School level

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on School level - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on School level - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by School level

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by School level



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by School level

5.3 High school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on High school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on High school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on High school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on High school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Middle school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Middle school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Middle school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Middle school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 PreK-elementary school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on PreK-elementary school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PreK-elementary school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on PreK-elementary school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PreK-elementary school - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by School level

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by School level ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amtek Company Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amtek Company Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amtek Company Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amtek Company Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Amtek Company Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Evollve Inc.

Exhibit 97: Evollve Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Evollve Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Evollve Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 EZRobot Inc.

Exhibit 100: EZRobot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: EZRobot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: EZRobot Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Innovation First International Inc.

Exhibit 103: Innovation First International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Innovation First International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Innovation First International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 106: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 107: LEGO System AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: LEGO System AS - Key news



Exhibit 109: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

10.8 Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Makeblock Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Makeblock Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Makeblock Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Modular Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 113: Modular Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Modular Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Modular Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Raspberry Pi Foundation

Exhibit 116: Raspberry Pi Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 117: Raspberry Pi Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Raspberry Pi Foundation - Key offerings

10.11 Sphero Inc.

Exhibit 119: Sphero Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Sphero Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Sphero Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

