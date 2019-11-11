DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 The "K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 provides information on the core and supplemental resources used by social studies educators for the instruction of their students. The data and analysis contained in the report will help social studies product developers and marketers learn more about K-12 social studies instruction so they can sharpen the focus of their product plans.



K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 is based on a survey of educators during the 2018-2019 school year. The educators surveyed included classroom teachers, social studies teachers, social studies department chairs and instruction/curriculum supervisors.

Information provided in this report includes:

Who are the leading providers of core and supplemental social studies resources

How much of social studies instruction time is spent using digital tools or content

What are the most important criteria when social studies instructional materials are selected

What social studies related websites teachers are using or recommending for student use

The 2019 report is one of a series of annual reports providing data on the choices schools are making as they select instructional resources for core K-12 subjects.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

New Look at Social Studies Market

4 State of Social Studies 2019-2020

Impact of State Adoptions

Opportunities in 2019

California Sales Drive 2019 Market

Sources of Social Studies Materials

Educators Cite Sources for Social Studies Instructional Materials

Socioeconomic Status and Source for > 75% of Instructional Materials, Per Educators

Supplemental Spending for Social Studies

Estimate of Social Studies Spending by Classroom

5 Using a Core Program

Use of a Core Program by Subject Area

Use of a Core Social Studies Program by Grade Level

How Social Studies Programs Are Used by Publisher

Core Social Studies Programs in Use

Core Social Studies Programs by Publisher

Important Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs

Top Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs, Overall

Attributes of Core Social Studies Programs Ranked #1 by Grade Level

Core Social Studies Program Use: Print or Digital

Method of Core Social Studies Program Access by Grade Level

How Long Current Core Program Has Been in Use

How Long Current Social Studies Program Has Been in Use

Choosing the Same Program Again

Would You Choose the Same Program Again?

6 Other Social Studies Resources

Primary Tool if Not a Core Program

Alternatives to Core by Grade Level

With a Textbook or as a Textbook Replacement

How Alternative Resources Are Used

Criteria When Selecting Supplemental Resources

Most Important Criteria in Selecting Supplemental Social Studies Materials

7 The Shift to Digital

Percent of Social Studies Time Spent Using Any Digital Tools or Content

Chromebooks Most Often Used for Digital Access

Hardware Most Often Used for Digital Access

Social Studies Websites Used or Recommended

Top Social Studies Websites Used or Recommended

8 Purchasing Outlook

Who Makes Social Studies Purchasing Decisions

Who Makes Social Studies Purchasing Decisions

Will Purchasing Increase in 2019-2020?

Social Studies Purchasing 2019-2020 versus 2018-2019

Outlook for the Social Studies Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv72u5

