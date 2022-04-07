K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download Our FREE Sample Report to uncover new strategies for future growth opportunities.

Increasing Use of Analytics to Drive the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

Many schools across the globe are opting for assessment software that includes the essence of learning analytics. The concept of learning analytics is gaining traction in the global K-12 testing and assessment market owing to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data in the educational industry. The inclusion of learning analytics and adaptive learning in the testing module enables schools to provide a personalized form of learning. Although the concepts of learning analytics, adaptive learning, and Big Data are new in K-12 education, they provide a viable option to automate the testing and assessment function of teachers and educators. The learning analytics model focuses on capturing useful information for application in classrooms to predict progress and outcome for individual students. Teachers and educators use the captured data also to identify the learning needs of students.

Increasing Emphasis on Formative Learning Tools to be Critical Trend of K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

Formative assessment involves the assessment of students as and when they progress with learning. The concept of formative learning enables teachers to act as a facilitator rather than a teacher. This method of learning is used to diagnose weak areas of learners and provide them with feedback. With the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning, many educators are increasingly investing in various formative assessment tools to improve their teaching methods to provide experiential learning to students. By using formative learning tools, teachers can provide quick feedback to students while teaching and they can monitor student activities on devices.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Regional Analysis

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for K-12 testing and assessment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and MEA regions.

The increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students will facilitate the K-12 testing and assessment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The K-12 testing and assessment market share growth by the curriculum-based testing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global K-12 testing and assessment market is dominated by curriculum-based tests and assignments.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

CogniFit Ltd.

Educational Testing Service

Edutech

Instructure Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scantron Corp.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

