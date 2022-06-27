K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Size to Grow by USD 8.24 Bn | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing use of analytics is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the K-12 testing and assessment market. Due to technology advancements and the growing use of Big Data in the educational sector, the notion of learning analytics is gaining traction in the global K–12 testing and assessment market. Schools can offer a customized kind of learning thanks to the incorporation of learning analytics and adaptive learning in the assessment module. Another element contributing to the increase of the K-12 testing and assessment market share is the growing emphasis on formative learning methods.

However, the credibility issues will be a major challenge for the K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The K-12 testing and assessment market report is segmented by product (curriculum-based testing and Non-curriculum-based testing), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and method (blended method, online method, and traditional method).

By product, the curriculum-based testing segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The K-12 testing and assessment market by the blended method is expected to register rapid growth. Many schools are opting for blended learning solutions owing to the method's growing popularity and benefits, such as cost reduction, and increased efficiency in the evaluation.

North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the k-12 testing and assessment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

CogniFit Ltd. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to introduce CogniFit for Education, a new web portal for teachers to assess, train, and monitor cognitive skills involved in the learning processes.

The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to introduce CogniFit for Education, a new web portal for teachers to assess, train, and monitor cognitive skills involved in the learning processes. Educational Testing Service - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to focus on building a bridge between learning and accountability.

The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to focus on building a bridge between learning and accountability. Edutech - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as gaming, automation, and AI can help make tests more equitable for all students.

The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as gaming, automation, and AI can help make tests more equitable for all students. Instructure Inc. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as Canvas LMS, Videri Analytics, Canvas Studio, and others.

The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as Canvas LMS, Videri Analytics, Canvas Studio, and others. MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment for hiring & workforce development.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

