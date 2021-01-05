K-Beauty Anti-Aging System Hits the Market Redefining the Future of Beauty

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saro de Rue, a luxury K-beauty skincare brand, has announced the launch of its Freeze-Dried Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Anti-aging System using one of a kind innovation to offer a wide range of clinically proven skin benefits. The system takes an unique approach by focusing on a single powerful and known ingredient, hyaluronic acid, and presents it in its most pure and potent form using freeze-dried technology.

"We partnered with a Korean pharmaceutical research and development lab with worldwide patented technologies to adapt methods proven in the medical field into a revolutionary anti-aging skincare product. We launched Saro de Rue with a belief that these revolutionary innovations that help achieve beautiful skin should be available to everyone," says Founder Mimi Kim.

Saro de Rue Freeze-dried Hyaluronic Acid System uses patented technology to prepare a lower hyaluronic Acid molecular weight that is able to work deep within the skin to ensure hydration for over 72 hours from one single application. The potency of a one single Freeze-dried 100% HA tablet is equal to nearly 7 bottles of the leading HA serum.

The HA tablet is designed to instantly dissolve into a powerful serum with a few drops of the Pure Activator. The highly permeable, healing ingredients work deep within the skin to provide immediate and and long lasting skin benefits.

Clinical testing proves significant results over a wide range of skin benefits providing evidence of improved hydration, skin density, elasticity, texture, brightness, and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

Additionally, the 100 % pure HA tablet is free of preservatives, additives and chemicals, and contains only three ingredients - Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Tocopherol.

Saro de Rue is certified by the Peta Without Bunnies Program. Globally animal-test free. Freeze-dried Hyaluronic is FSC certified. Formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrance, benzyl alcohol or mineral oil.

Saro de Rue Freeze-Dried Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging System will be available on the Saro de Rue website in 60-day and 14-day packs for nighttime use.

About Saro de Rue

Saro de Rue is a luxury Korean skincare brand providing ageless skin solutions through clinically proven, potent ingredients. Saro de Rue believes that high-quality results should be attainable for all. For more information,visit Saroderue.com. Saro de Rue is a unit of P&J Medesthetics Inc.

CONTACT: Maria Esposito ([email protected])

SOURCE P&J Medesthetics USA, Inc.

