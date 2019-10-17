k-eCommerce Unveils New Online Payment Solutions At User Group Summit North America

FLORIDA, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - k-eCommerce, a North American provider of e-commerce and payment solutions integrated to Microsoft Dynamics, has unveiled two new cloud-based payment solutions at User Group Summit North America this week: Payment Extension and Payment Portal.

These solutions replace the company's on-premise offerings, Credit Card Extension and Online Bill Pay, used by hundreds of businesses across North America.

Payment Portal provides businesses with a secure login self-service site where customers can pay outstanding bills and view their payment history. It can easily be added to any existing company website.

Payment Extension is a credit card and electronic transfer payment solution that provides secure payment capabilities through Microsoft Dynamics. With Payment Extension, companies can leverage payment information already stored in the ERP, reducing costly errors and saving time and money.

Just like the company's e-commerce offering, both online payment solutions are hosted in k-eCommerce's PCI Level 1 certified cloud, guaranteeing the highest level of security for transactions and customer data.

Similarly, integration to Microsoft Dynamics means that Payment Extension and Payment Portal share data with the ERP, ensuring accuracy for payments and invoices. The version released currently supports Microsoft Dynamics GP, with support for additional Dynamics ERPs coming soon.

"With our proprietary ERP integration and PCI-certified cloud, our payment solutions are a natural extension of our offering. And with our easy signup process, customers can be ready to accept credit card payments, ACH and EFTs in just 48 hours. I would like to thank our product team and beta customers who have worked extremely hard over the last 2 years to bring these new and exciting solutions to the market," said Laurent Allardin, founder and CEO of k-eCommerce.

"Whether they're making purchases, seeking important information, or paying outstanding bills, consumers and businesses alike expect a unified self-service and commerce experience across the channels they use," said Louis Mousseau, k-eCommerce's Chief Revenue Officer. "With Payment Extension and Payment Portal, our clients can provide both their customer service representatives and clientele with a seamless, optimized payment experience, while saving time, money and eliminating errors."

k-eCommerce has partnered with one of the world's largest payment companies to offer US and Canadian customers payment gateway and merchant account services at ultra-competitive rates.

About k-eCommerce

Based in Northville, MI and Montreal, Canada, k-eCommerce is an industry leader in integrated e-commerce and payment solutions designed for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP Business One. Since 1999, we have been assisting companies with their digital transformations. Built on industry best practices, k-eCommerce simplifies and accelerates online sales and payments and offers businesses of all sizes a complete omnichannel e-commerce platform, supporting both B2B and B2C engagement models.

