K-Food, Crossing Borders with aT’s Global Star Marketing Campaign

Korean agri-food companies struggle from low brand awareness from foreign consumers. Thus, they face difficulties when lined up with similar companies and products in foreign countries. In addition, online marketing support is becoming a crucial factor in the post-pandemic era. In such situation, aT's marketing campaign greatly helps Korean agri-food companies.

In 2020, various global stars such as Yeo-jeong Cho, Siwon Choi, Rowoon, and Sung Hoon participated in the campaign. Notably, Siwon Choi from the boy group Super Junior further marketed the campaign and Korean agri-foods by posting a making film on his personal YouTube channel. In addition, many top-notch influencers who are interested in Hallyu culture and Korean agri-foods also participated, successfully attracting the interest of local consumers.

With the campaign, aT expects that the export of Korean agri-foods from Korean companies will continue to rise.

SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT)