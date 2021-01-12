K-FOOD (Korean Food) Online Exhibition Opens, Assisting the Global Export of Korean Foods

Accordingly, aT initiated an online exhibition website with Korean companies who initially intended to participate in the canceled offline food exhibitions to support the growth of K-food exports and its marketing. Within the website, one could conveniently and easily check a product's information and note its excellence in terms of its high quality, ingredient, and taste.

One could also check information: a company's history, factories, product photos, and certification details. The page also gives contact information, not only in a form of an e-mail and phone number but also in a form of messenger QR code which allows direct and easy contact with a direct representative of the company a buyer is interested in.

In particular, as the online exhibition is produced to suit both PC and mobile screens, one is able to check optimized information anytime, anywhere. The exhibition is also categorized by exhibition name (country), product type, and features, which allows buyers to easily search for a desired product. Additionally, CEO interviews of select Korean agrifood companies are available to provide a deeper insight into the company.

The online exhibition expects to play a role in narrowing the distance from the Korean export companies to the overseas market. The website will be used and shared through aT's overseas branches so that foreign buyers can easily access related information online.

aT reported that they will support Korean food companies and contribute to the increasing exports of K-food by actively utilizing this online exhibition site, as the importance of online channels in agrifood exports is continuously increasing due to the influence of COVID-19.

For more details, visit http://on-exhibition.at.or.kr.

SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT)