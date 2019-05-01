K-Limited Carrier's Barbara Herman Becomes First Woman to be Named NTTC Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Grand Champion

"According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the number of women truck drivers is growing," said Kim Kaplan, K-Limited COO and President. "We estimate women drivers to be in the 6% - 9% range and hope Barbara's win raises additional awareness that women can hold any role in the trucking industry and encourages more women to consider a career in trucking."

Given K-Limited Carrier's status as a woman-owned company, Herman's win was significant especially considering the high-profile work Kaplan and other women already do within the company. For example, Candi Coate, VP of Safety and Regulatory Compliance for K-Limited, oversees many of the areas that lead to driver recognition and was named the chair of the NTTC Safety & Security Council in 2017.

Herman's win is also a first for K-Limited, which has been a driving force promoting driver recognition. K-Limited CEO, Dean Kaplan, has spearheaded the Driver of the Year award program for the NTTC, serving as a pivotal advocate since its creation in 2013. K-Limited has had one of its drivers named a Champion each of the six years the Driver of the Year award has existed, but Herman is the first named as the Grand Champion.

"I'm thrilled that a K-Limited driver has been named NTTC Grand Champion," said Dean Kaplan. "The purpose in developing this award was to recognize the dedicated drivers who do the hard work every day. Congratulations to our 2018-19 Grand Champion, Barbara and the seven Champion drivers!"

Herman has been driving with K-Limited Carrier for ten years and boasts 2 million accident-free miles. In addition to winning the NTTC 2018-2019 Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Award, Herman has also been recognized with K-Limited's certificate of excellence six times.

"The most important responsibility that I carry with me every day is safety," said Herman. "And to me, safety isn't just a word. It's a way of life."

"Barbara's commitment to safety is just one of the many reasons we're happy to have her as a part of the K-Limited family," said Coate. "Her ongoing work as a certified driver trainer is invaluable to us, and we're thrilled that she's been recognized for her outstanding accomplishments in our industry."



As the NTTC Tank Truck Driver of the Year Grand Champion, Herman must now fulfill a series of important responsibilities. She will be in attendance at the NTTC Annual Safety Meeting, the NTTC Annual Conference and the association's annual Call on Washington Program. She may also be involved at NTTC Regional Safety Meetings and future conferences. Herman could also serve as a spokesperson for the NTTC during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

A leader in the liquid bulk carrier industry, K-Limited Carrier, Ltd. is among the largest female-owned and operated certified liquid bulk carriers in the U.S., officially recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. The company brings an unparalleled level of service and safety to its customers, along with the pride, performance and professionalism of an elite team of award-winning drivers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, K-Limited operates terminal facilities in Toledo, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Learn more at www.k-ltd.com .

