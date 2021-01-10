K-Startup Pavilion set up in CES 2021 Online Exhibition Hall

CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's largest consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, is scheduled to be held entirely online from January 11 to 14 this year.

All of the events at CES 2021 is to be held entirely online this year, and this is drawing attention from innovators around the world. There will be 11 innovative technology areas including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), advertising, entertainment and contents, automobiles, blockchain, health and happy life, home and family, video entertainment, product design and manufacturing, robots and machine intelligence, sports, and startups to be introduced at the show that will change your lifestyle.

According to the organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA), large and mid-sized companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics as well as startups supported by the MSS will be participating ins CES 2021. The number of Korean companies participating this year is 300, which would be the second-largest after the US.

There are 97 startups participating through the K-STARTUP Pavilion. Among them, Luple, M2S Korea, SoftPV and HHS received CES 20201 innovation award for the portable sunlight solution Olly, VROR EYE DR, soft cell solar cell, and bio-signal processing based safety monitoring systems, boasting the excellence of Korean startups to the world.

Ninety-seven companies participating in the K-startup hall are as follows.

NO. Company Name NO. Company name 1 LUPLE Inc. 50 Nexton Co., Ltd 2 Moneybrain Inc. 51 7Mengineering 3 M2S 52 virtual vision 4 THINKBLANK Co.,Ltd 53 ZETABANK CO.LTD 5 Mirint Co.,Ltd 54 DYNAIR KOREA.,CO.LTD 6 MirrorRoid Korea 55 NewLayer Co., LTD 7 SEEANN SOLUTION 56 M3 Solutions Co., LTD. 8 WeMEMS 57 HUWANT 9 Huject 58 Pixelro 10 InterMinds 59 GNS Mobileance.Co.LTD. 11 CBH Inc. 60 ENERCAMP Co., Ltd. 12 RainCircle 61 Daeyoung Chaevi Co., Ltd 13 JM smart INC. 62 ASLA Tech 14 Creamo Inc. 63 Leaders Rehab Robot Co., LTD 15 Augmented Knowledge 64 UNDE Co., LTD 16 AU 65 IGIS 17 MCK Tech Co., Ltd 66 Insolmnt inc. 18 Little One Inc. 67 ONESOFTDIGM 19 ISENTECH Co.,Ltd 68 IVY GROUP 20 COBALT Inc. 69 ZEST CO.,LTD 21 genieworks 70 macroact 22 Espreso Media Co.,Ltd 71 Baybiotech 23 Tech on Vision Co., Ltd 72 SOFTPV Inc 24 Hyunsung 73 awesomelab 25 Chungsoo Industry Inc. 74 BLUEFEEL 26 Humatech Co., Ltd 75 Emma Healthcare Co.,Ltd. 27 CPD Group 76 Lui.Technology, Inc. 28 MUZLIVE INC. 77 Goonies 29 Popcorn SAR 78 G.DRONE 30 Nexustech 79 Kineitic Lab 31 C.MON(Creative Monster) Corp. 80 Asleep 32 GEC(Gentle Energy Group) 81 This is engineering Inc. 33 DNABOY Co. Ltd. 82 MEZOO 34 Core Safety 83 RealTime MediCheck 35 TEEware 84 Miracle Healthcare 36 ARTLab 85 Designovel 37 Thecoder Co., Ltd. 86 WATA 38 DOTHEAL Co., Ltd 87 Salin 39 Banco 88 SIDHub 40 Nota Inc. 89 Lillycover 41 BA Energy Co., Ltd. 90 Magpie Tech 42 Proxihealthcare Inc. 91 HHS 43 OWLCOMPANY 92 HnB Genomics 44 WiseUp Co.,Ltd. 93 SeoHyun Fresh Lab 45 CoX Space Co., Ltd. 94 Planet Savior AR 46 EASTERNSKY CORP. 95 BON SYSTEMS 47 DSLAB GLOBAL INC. 96 SPINTEK 48 Cygbot 97 TERAON 49 PARTICLE CO., LTD



