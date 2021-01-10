K-Startup Pavilion set up in CES 2021 Online Exhibition Hall

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has built a K-Startup pavilion to raise the status of Korean startups

News provided by

K-Startup

Jan 10, 2021, 22:44 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced, "Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, CES 2021 will be held all digital, and MSS has built a K-Startup pavilion to raise the status of Korean startups." Also, MSS emphasized that it will actively promote the online K-Startup hall in Korea and abroad through media, YouTubers, and crowdfunding platforms around the world.

K-Startup Pavilion set up in CES 2021 Online Exhibition Hall

CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's largest consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, is scheduled to be held entirely online from January 11 to 14 this year.

All of the events at CES 2021 is to be held entirely online this year, and this is drawing attention from innovators around the world. There will be 11 innovative technology areas including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), advertising, entertainment and contents, automobiles, blockchain, health and happy life, home and family, video entertainment, product design and manufacturing, robots and machine intelligence, sports, and startups to be introduced at the show that will change your lifestyle.

According to the organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA), large and mid-sized companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics as well as startups supported by the MSS will be participating ins CES 2021. The number of Korean companies participating this year is 300, which would be the second-largest after the US.

There are 97 startups participating through the K-STARTUP Pavilion. Among them, Luple, M2S Korea, SoftPV and HHS received CES 20201 innovation award for the portable sunlight solution Olly, VROR EYE DR, soft cell solar cell, and bio-signal processing based safety monitoring systems, boasting the excellence of Korean startups to the world.

Ninety-seven companies participating in the K-startup hall are as follows.

NO.

Company Name

NO.

Company name

1

LUPLE Inc.

50

Nexton Co., Ltd

2

Moneybrain Inc.

51

7Mengineering

3

M2S

52

virtual vision

4

THINKBLANK Co.,Ltd

53

ZETABANK CO.LTD

5

Mirint Co.,Ltd

54

DYNAIR KOREA.,CO.LTD

6

MirrorRoid Korea

55

NewLayer Co., LTD

7

SEEANN SOLUTION

56

M3 Solutions Co., LTD.

8

WeMEMS

57

HUWANT

9

Huject

58

Pixelro

10

InterMinds

59

GNS Mobileance.Co.LTD.

11

CBH Inc.

60

ENERCAMP Co., Ltd.

12

RainCircle

61

Daeyoung Chaevi Co., Ltd

13

JM smart INC.

62

ASLA Tech

14

Creamo Inc.

63

Leaders Rehab Robot Co., LTD

15

Augmented Knowledge

64

UNDE Co., LTD

16

AU

65

IGIS

17

MCK Tech Co., Ltd

66

Insolmnt inc.

18

Little One Inc.

67

ONESOFTDIGM

19

ISENTECH Co.,Ltd

68

IVY GROUP

20

COBALT Inc.

69

ZEST CO.,LTD

21

genieworks

70

macroact

22

Espreso Media Co.,Ltd

71

Baybiotech

23

Tech on Vision Co., Ltd

72

SOFTPV Inc

24

Hyunsung

73

awesomelab

25

Chungsoo Industry Inc.

74

BLUEFEEL

26

Humatech Co., Ltd

75

Emma Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

27

CPD Group

76

Lui.Technology, Inc.

28

MUZLIVE INC.

77

Goonies

29

Popcorn SAR

78

G.DRONE

30

Nexustech

79

Kineitic Lab

31

C.MON(Creative Monster) Corp.

80

Asleep

32

GEC(Gentle Energy Group)

81

This is engineering Inc.

33

DNABOY Co. Ltd.

82

MEZOO

34

Core Safety

83

RealTime MediCheck

35

TEEware

84

Miracle Healthcare

36

ARTLab

85

Designovel

37

Thecoder Co., Ltd.

86

WATA

38

DOTHEAL Co., Ltd

87

Salin

39

Banco

88

SIDHub

40

Nota Inc.

89

Lillycover

41

BA Energy Co., Ltd.

90

Magpie Tech

42

Proxihealthcare Inc.

91

HHS

43

OWLCOMPANY

92

HnB Genomics

44

WiseUp Co.,Ltd.

93

SeoHyun Fresh Lab

45

CoX Space Co., Ltd.

94

Planet Savior AR

46

EASTERNSKY CORP.

95

BON SYSTEMS

47

DSLAB GLOBAL INC.

96

SPINTEK

48

Cygbot

97

TERAON

49

PARTICLE CO., LTD

SOURCE K-Startup