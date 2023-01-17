LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss , the iconic American heritage Tennis brand, is thrilled to announce its athlete roster for 2023. The brand continues to build a bigger and stronger team of athletes than ever before. In addition, K-Swiss continues its multi-year contract with both Cameron Norrie, ATP ranked at #12 and Liudmila Samsonova, who is ranked at #19. Other amazing athletes including Allaksandra Sasnovich, Yulia Putintseva, Lauren Davis, Rebecca Marino, Anastasia Gasanova, Louisa Chirico, Pedro Cachin, Tomas Etcheverry, Mitchell Kreuger, and Marcos Giron were added to the athlete roster showing further strength in 2023.

K-SWISS, AMERICAN TENNIS BRAND, ANNOUNCES THEIR TENNIS ATHLETE ROSTER FOR THE 2023 SEASON

Over the past few years, K-Swiss has made several moves to further improve its position in tennis. Their partnership with both Norrie and Samsonova fits into another important lane the brand is emphasizing now and in the future: its connection with the international space.

"Building upon our success in 2022, we are excited to more than double our player roster and drive brand visibility to our new product line that our athletes will be wearing at the Australian Open." – David Malinowski, Director of Tennis for K-Swiss.

Starting this month, you will be able to see the new collection on the K-Swiss athletes at the Australian Open. The New Era pack is now available for purchase at KSwiss.com or your favorite tennis shop. For more information on the athlete roster, please visit KSwiss.com .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

