K1 Completes Sale of FMG Suite to Aurora

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise software companies, today announced that it has completed its sale of FMG Suite, LLC ("FMG Suite"), the category leader in cloud-based marketing automation software for financial services professionals, to Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora").

The deal represents K1's second exit during the coronavirus pandemic.

K1 was the first institutional investor in FMG Suite. Since K1's initial investment in 2016, FMG Suite's revenues have grown more than 6x and its customer base has more than tripled.

"We are proud of the category-leading product and customer experience that FMG Suite provides to financial services professionals worldwide," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. "Our partnership with K1 was a true testament to FMG Suite's vision and technological capabilities. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth with Aurora."

With K1's partnership, FMG Suite made significant investments to grow its headcount and expand its market penetration. Additionally, FMG Suite leveraged K1's sector specialization, sourcing capabilities and operational capabilities to complete and integrate five add-on acquisitions.

"We were excited to help FMG Suite scale its operations and create the clear category leader in marketing software to financial services professionals," said Taylor Beaupain, Managing Partner at K1. "The current market disruption has only strengthened FMG Suite's competitive position, and we look forward to their continued growth as the economy recovers."

About K1

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 90 professionals, K1 changes industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 125 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite delivers the leading advisor marketing platform backed by an award-winning, FINRA-reviewed and compliance-ready content library. Powering the industry's best websites, multimedia content, and marketing tools for more than 40,000 advisors and insurance agents, FMG Suite helps them deepen relationships with clients, stay connected with prospects, and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share in the 2019 and 2020 T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite solutions are designed to advance how advisors develop their marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States. For more information about FMG Suite, please visit www.fmgsuite.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit www.auroracap.com.

SOURCE K1 Investment Management

Related Links

https://k1capital.com/

