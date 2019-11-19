K12 Insight Unveils National School Customer Experience Benchmark Dashboard

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing exceptional customer experiences in schools is a growing priority for K-12 leaders. In a recent national poll of K-12 leaders over 75 percent said that providing high quality customer service for all stakeholders was very important. A new upgrade to K12 Insight's customer service platform Let's Talk! allows districts to compare their performance on key customer service measures against other districts across the country.

The National Benchmark Dashboard, included in the latest Let's Talk! 13.5 release, helps district leaders see how the quality and responsiveness of interactions with students, parents, staff, and community members compare to hundreds of districts using the platform nationwide.

"Over the past year, we've heard from clients that say–while measuring their district's performance over time is important to improving their customer experience–they would benefit from being able to benchmark their performance against other districts," said K12 Insight's Founder and CEO Suhail Farooqui. "The new National Benchmark Dashboard does just that."

Let's Talk! tracks customer service performance along two important measures:

Dialogue Age measures how long a school district takes to address a stakeholder's question or concern.

measures how long a school district takes to address a stakeholder's question or concern. Cx Score, or customer experience score, is the customer's satisfaction rating on a scale of 1-10 after their dialogue has been resolved. This helps district leaders track the quality of each interaction.

The National Benchmark Dashboard showcases a district's unique dialogue age on a line graph that also displays the slowest and the fastest district response times nationally. A district can also compare its aggregate feedback score against the lowest and highest-scoring district.

"In a dynamic customer engagement plan, it's important to be able to track progress on customer service and response with the internal and external audiences we serve each day," said Megan Overman, Director of Communications at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD in Texas. "The addition of a national comparison to our Let's Talk! dashboard gives us the ability to expand our local view and assess how our customer service compares with programs across the country. Tracking our efforts through a more comprehensive lens will further spotlight our strengths and identify areas that we might not have recognized as an emerging challenge. The national benchmark tool gives us a big-picture metric by which to gauge the effectiveness of our program and be proactive with growing topics of interest in our community."

The release of this latest feature of Let's Talk! comes on the heels of K12 Insight's State of K-12 Customer Experience Report , a first-of-its-kind national study created to help school leaders assess, inform, and improve the quality of customer experience in the nation's K-12 public schools. The study found that while 90% of school leaders say building trust with stakeholders is very important to their mission, just 52% feel confident that they have the resources or experience to effectively achieve this priority.

"Let's Talk! was designed to help school leaders build trust by streamlining, consolidating, and improving customer interactions and tracking key performance metrics," Farooqui said. "Now, the National Benchmark Dashboard will allow school leaders to measure their progress against K12 Insight's national data."

Let's Talk! 13.5 is available now. Request a demo .

About K12 Insight

K12 Insight is headquartered in Herndon, VA and partners with K-12 school districts and higher education institutions to understand and improve customer experiences. K12 Insight combines a powerful customer experience platform, engaging professional learning, expert analytics, and industry-leading research to help school leaders deliver remarkable experiences. Let's Talk! won the SIIA 2019 CODiE Award for Best Collaborative Solution for Educators. For more information about K12 Insight or Let's Talk!, please visit www.K12Insight.com .

Press Contact:

Amy Parrish

(404) 310-6559

SOURCE K12 Insight

Related Links

https://www.k12insight.com

