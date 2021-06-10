SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS) course migration, course design, and course archiving, has announced a notable partnership with Blackboard Inc ., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company.

K16 Solutions and Blackboard Announce Global Partnership to Streamline LMS Migrations to Learn Ultra

Using K16 Solutions' innovative technology, Scaffold, upgrading to Learn Ultra is now faster and easier, delivering 100 percent content transfer and requiring very little to no course reconstruction once the content is placed in Learn Ultra. The partnership will also enable Blackboard to offer archiving services to clients who are moving off an existing LMS.

The agreement extends beyond existing clients by offering the same streamlined path to Learn Ultra for new clients. Further, to boost support for institutions wishing to move to Learn Ultra, this service includes the migration of the first 100 courses at no cost for both existing Blackboard clients and new clients that move from another LMS platform entirely.

"This partnership with K16 Solutions makes migrating to Learn Ultra easier and more efficient," said Mary Gross, Senior Director of Partnerships at Blackboard. "Learn Ultra delivers flexible instruction across devices and simple, powerful tools to deliver more personalized experiences that drive success. We're excited to tap K16 Solutions' leading migration technology so institutions can make the transition to Ultra as quickly and effectively as possible."

Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO of K16 Solutions, said about the agreement, "We are excited to be partnering with Blackboard, one of the pioneers in the learning management system space. Our powerful technology, Scaffold, has already proven it can easily migrate content from Original to Ultra with extreme precision and at lightning speed. We look forward to assisting Blackboard in moving institutions to Ultra so they can provide faculty and staff with the learning environment they desire."

Since bringing this solution to market, K16 Solutions has executed LMS migrations for institutions of all types worldwide and can migrate up to 6,000 courses per week per institution with incredible accuracy. In addition to LMS platform migrations, K16 Solutions can easily transfer video files from one video platform to another with the same efficiency and archive course content and student data at a fraction of the cost compared to legacy LMS archiving.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses and student data. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About Blackboard:

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community, so that all learners, educators and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

Press Contacts

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing, K16 Solutions

[email protected]

Phil Johnson

202-741-4218

[email protected]

SOURCE K16 Solutions