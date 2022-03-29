SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for learning management system (LMS) course migration, student data archiving, and content replacement, today has announced a partnership with Panopto , the leading video management system for higher education.

K16 Solutions and Panopto Partner to Streamline Customer Migration to Panopto's Video Platform

This partnership will streamline the migration process for customers moving to Panopto's video platform from their legacy provider. Using K16's ContentReplace solution —a revolutionary technology that can instantly and accurately find and replace links, embed codes, files, and other content within an LMS—institutions can now convert to Panopto within just a few days, no matter the size of the project. This new partnership provides major improvements to the traditionally cumbersome conversion process—which was often done by hand, one file or link at a time—and empowers end users to get more done in less time.

"Over the last decade and particularly in the last few years, streaming video platforms have become critical infrastructure for modern institutions of higher education," said Eric Burns, CEO of Panopto. "Many institutions are consolidating their video solutions and upgrading to Panopto, and K16's premium migration service makes these transitions quick, easy, and comprehensive. Thanks to K16 Solutions, switching to Panopto is easier than ever."

"Our partnership with Panopto is another example of just how much institutions are in need of automated solutions that help them quickly implement new technologies their students, faculty, and staff demand," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President and CEO of K16 Solutions. "We are thrilled to be working in tandem with one of the most respected video platform providers on the market and look forward to helping customers move to Panopto with extreme ease and accuracy. Institutions can now spend their time using the new technology, not standing it up."

Since coming to market in 2019, K16 Solutions has executed LMS migrations for institutions of all types worldwide and is partnered with every major LMS provider, including Instructure, D2L, Blackboard (now Anthology), and Open LMS. With its stand-alone ContentReplace solution, K16 Solutions continues to break into new EdTech territory, showcasing the prowess of its technology. By partnering with Panopto, K16 Solutions is able to reach more higher education institutions than ever before. Read the case study about how Northeastern University migrated to Panopto using K16 Solutions.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive outdated online courses and student data, and replace course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About Panopto:

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto's video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

