SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS course migration, course design, and course archiving, announced today it has received a strategic investment from famed and notable EdTech entrepreneur David Meek, current CEO of SilverLeaf Systems and founder and former CEO of Campus Management Corp (now Anthology).

For over 30 years, David has been on a mission to modernize higher education and has a passion for investing his time, energy, and resources into innovative EdTech companies that align their products with institutional needs.

K16 Solutions Announces Strategic Investment From Ed-Tech Entrepreneur David Meek, Founder of Campus Management Corp.

Meek said about the investment, "After a deep dive into K16 Solutions' revolutionary product, Scaffold, and seeing the real-life impact it's had on institutions that needed to migrate LMS platforms, archive student data, or build better online courses, I knew I was witnessing something uniquely innovative. For decades, no one was solving these problems, and it's refreshing to see a company finally tackle some of the more aggressive challenges facing higher education today and to do it as successfully as K16 Solutions has right out of the gate. The future of EdTech will be led by companies who understand and can move and manipulate data. With their technology, K16 is uniquely positioned to drive revolutionary change amongst a host of higher ed operating systems."

Dr. Thomas Waite, President, and CEO of K16 Solutions commented, "David Meek is one of the most respected and renowned EdTech entrepreneurs in the country who is known for putting the student and faculty experience first. The fact that his firm is making this strategic investment is very special and speaks to our shared values. We built Scaffold with the student, faculty, and administrator experience in mind. Because of that, we have many institutions knocking on our door asking for our help to solve their biggest LMS problems. We stand by ready to help."

K16 Solutions' technology, Scaffold, integrates with LMS platforms including Coursera, Sakai, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle, and Canvas. The company's customers include institutions such as Northeastern University, California State University-Fullerton, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, and Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About SilverLeaf Systems:

Founded by experienced EdTech entrepreneurs, David Meek, Wesley Matthews, and Garland Hall, SilverLeaf Systems is focused on making strategic investments in unique ventures with products and services developed specifically to impact the global education marketplace.

Press Contacts:

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

602.690.8423

SOURCE K16 Solutions