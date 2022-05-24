K16 Solutions Marks Major Milestone - One Million Online Courses Actively Being Migrated or Archived; Unrivaled in the Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for content and data migration and integration, announced a significant milestone today: it is actively migrating or archiving one million online courses using its unprecedented technology, which easily facilitates the movement of content and data to and from different systems. What's more, this one million course milestone was reached in less than three years since bringing the technology to market.

K16 Solutions' sophisticated automation migration service, SystemMigration , was first introduced in 2019 to help institutions migrate LMS course content from one platform to another. Shortly thereafter, K16 entered into agreements for SystemMigration with all the major LMS providers, including Instructure, D2L, Open LMS, and Blackboard (now part of Anthology), as well as partnerships with other prominent edTech firms such as Coursera, Kaltura, Panopto and Noodle Partners. It is now actively migrating well over a hundred institutions across the globe to their new LMS with extraordinary ease and accuracy.

In addition to its migration offering, K16's DataArchiving solution allows institutions to archive their historical course content and student data on its proprietary platform at a fraction of the cost compared to archiving on a legacy LMS. And with user-friendly functionality, the archived content and data—such as enrollment information, submissions, discussions, replies, attachments, assignments, quizzes, gradebook, feedback, and more—can be accessed through an easy-to-use interface or synced to the institution's current LMS whenever it's needed.

"One million courses, representing over a hundred institutions from around the world, are actively being migrated or archived using K16 Solutions' sophisticated technology," said Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO of K16 Solutions. "It's a proud achievement for K16, but most importantly, it's rewarding knowing we've saved institutions millions of dollars and thousands of staff and faculty hours through our state-of-the-art solution. Our technology is boundless, as are the problems it can solve—and the best is yet to come."

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive outdated online courses and student data, and replace course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

