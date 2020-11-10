K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Framework

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --– K2 Integrity is pleased to announce its engagement by the Libyan Interior Ministry (MOI) as principal strategic advisor for enhancing the country's anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) system. As part of this important partnership, K2 Integrity and the MOI will collaborate closely as Libya takes steps to ensure that its AML/CFT framework meets global standards, including those established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Middle East/North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

"K2 Integrity looks forward to assisting Libya in its critically important efforts to fight terrorism, organized crime, and corruption, and to protect the integrity and security of the Libyan and global financial systems," said Daniel Glaser, K2 Integrity's Head of Jurisdictional Services. "This work leverages K2 Integrity's deep expertise in promoting financial integrity and helping clients identify, manage, and reduce illicit finance risk, particularly relating to money laundering, terrorist financing, and the implementation of financial sanctions. We look forward to working closely with Libya to achieve these important objectives."

Mr. Glaser served as Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing in the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence from May 2011 to January 2017. Additionally, Mr. Glaser served as the Head of the U.S. Delegation to the FATF and co-chaired the FATF's International Co-Operation Review Group.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent global firm assisting jurisdictions in developing and implementing AML/CFT and sanctions implementation systems. We are uniquely positioned with a peerless cadre of individuals who helped design and spearhead the post-9/11 AML/CFT regime in the United States and globally, including in senior leadership positions at the FATF, at the Egmont Group, and in national governments. K2 Integrity conducts jurisdictional risk assessments, supports the development of national strategies, assists in the drafting of relevant laws and regulations, advises on the effective implementation of these strategies and laws, and provides training and capacity building.

K2 Integrity represents the merger and combined expertise and experience of K2 Intelligence and Financial Integrity Network (FIN). www.k2integrity.com

