K2M (KTWO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ : KTWO ) ("K2M") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Stryker Corporation ("Stryker"),(NYSE : SYK ). K2M is a medical device company that provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally.

On August 30, 2018, K2M announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Stryker. Under the terms of the agreement, Stryker will acquire all of the outstanding shares of K2M for $27.50 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the K2M board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for K2M shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of K2M and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

