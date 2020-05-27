K4Connect Teams Up with Amazon to Connect Thousands of Older Adults in Isolation Through Free Voice Experiences

Older adults are one of the most vulnerable and isolated populations experiencing this crisis. Senior living communities are working hard to keep residents safe and engaged while managing the impacts the virus has had on daily operations and the resident experience. Technology has quickly emerged as another avenue to manage this, keeping residents connected (with the community, each other and their families), informed, and engaged during periods of quarantine, and voice technologies like Alexa are making this even more accessible. The natural interface means the resident experience is as easy as talking and allows community staff to easily reach hundreds of residents in an instant.

With the K4Community Voice integration with Amazon Alexa, communities are diversifying how residents access information (announcements, daily menus), creating new means of connection through voice-dialing with K4Community's "Call My Neighbor" feature, and even reimagining daily activities with socially distanced or virtual events like Hallway Sing-a-Longs with Alexa. K4Connect also recently released the K4Community Hotline, a recorded phone message feature that allows community staff to keep residents and families constantly updated while relieving high inbound call volumes. This feature is also easily accessible for residents via voice through Amazon Alexa.

"The opportunity to work with Amazon to serve older adults through this donation effort was obvious for us. COVID-19 has quickly magnified areas where voice technology can help, and fast - people need relief now," said K4Connect CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Moody. "Our enterprise solution allows us to deploy, manage, and support these devices at scale and fully remote, meaning residents get the relief they need quickly and community staff teams are not burdened by installing or managing the technology."

The program will reach over 40 senior living communities, including Eskaton, MBK Senior Living (MBK), and Front Porch headquartered in California, as well as Era Living, Horizon House, and Bayview in Washington. In late 2019, MBK teamed with K4Connect to lead its technology transformation through the K4Community solution which will support 3,400 residents and staff. As MBK President Jeff Fischer said, "Bringing K4Connect on as our technology partner allows us to uniquely deliver on our mission of providing quality programming and outstanding care for our residents. Our K4Community Voice pilots in 2019 were so successful that we immediately jumped at the opportunity to accelerate and extend that resource during COVID-19 and beyond."

Eskaton , a K4Connect community partner since early 2018 and a leading not-for-profit senior living operator, is building upon its current K4Community voice implementation that is already seeing 80% daily resident usage . "Eskaton believes in creating adaptive living environments that empower the independence and well-being of all residents, regardless of age and ability. This mission is especially critical now as we face the continued challenges of the Coronavirus. We have long seen the value of voice for our residents through K4Community and this partnership has enabled us to seamlessly expand that quickly and at scale," said Eskaton Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Sheri Peifer.

K4Connect is the leading provider of enterprise-grade technologies for senior living communities, currently serving tens of thousands of residents at over 800 premier continuing care, independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the nation. The company's flagship solution, K4Community, brings together the best in technology to serve residents, staff and operators alike.

To learn more about K4Connect and its technologies, visit us at www.K4Connect.com.

About K4Connect:

K4Connect is a mission-driven technology company that creates solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that also serve them. We believe the future of senior living is in enabling Smart Senior Living Communities through tech-based solutions that truly impact the lives of older adults, wherever they live. Our premier solution, K4Community, provides smart products and features across Home, Wellness, and Engagement for residents, and Productivity, Building, and Insight for staff and operators.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., K4Connect is currently serving tens of thousands of senior living residents and staff at over 800 continuing care, independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the nation. For more information, please visit www.K4Connect.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Director of Marketing and Communications at K4Connect

[email protected]

(209) 642-2074

SOURCE K4Connect

Related Links

http://www.k4connect.com

