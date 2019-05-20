K5-Aviation adds a third 2Ku System from Gogo Business Aviation

GENEVA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (EBACE, stand U95) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announces it will install a third 2Ku system on an Airbus A319 business jet operated by K5-Aviation, a leading operator of ACJ aircraft. The installation will be the first to be done on an Airbus ACJ319neo, and it is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The installation design and system integration will be managed by Fokker Techniek B.V. under its ACJ319 EASA STC, and will be completed at its facilities in Woensdrecht, The Netherlands as part of the green ACJ319neo aircraft VIP completion.

"Today's announcement shows how strongly K5-Aviation believes in our 2Ku system and underscores how well the first two of our 2Ku systems they installed are performing," said Sergio Aguirre – president of Gogo Business Aviation. "2Ku is the best performing connectivity solution in commercial aviation and we are pleased that our customers who fly large business jets are now able to enjoy the same terrific experience."

Gogo's 2Ku technology is the leading in-flight connectivity technology available to business aviation customers flying larger private aircraft and on commercial airlines operating globally.

"Our passengers can stay connected virtually anywhere we fly around the globe and they are having an incredible connectivity experience thanks to Gogo's 2Ku system," said Luca Madone of K5-Aviation. "The capabilities of Gogo's 2Ku system and network are unmatched anywhere else in business aviation which allows passengers to do virtually anything online while in flight that they do on the ground. Gogo's 2Ku system seamlessly integrates with our ultra-modern Alster Aero CMS/IFE system which we have installed on our aircraft to give our passengers an online experience never before seen in aviation."

"We've installed and certified the Gogo 2Ku technology successfully on two of our completed Airbus VIP aircraft and the EASA STC has greatly enhanced our business," said Johan van Dorst, director of sales for Fokker Techniek B.V. "Having access to the internet, plus being connected and available, is critical for passengers, and the demand for bandwidth will only increase. We are proud to be able to provide our customers with an excellent connectivity experience."

Gogo's 2Ku technology delivers industry-leading performance globally with peak antenna speeds of 70 Mbps – enabling passengers to do the same online activities while airborne that they do on the ground. For business aviation, that means live video conferencing, fast Internet browsing and streaming video. 2Ku is designed to take advantage of innovations happening in space and is compatible with newer high-throughput and other anticipated satellites, which means that the technology and user experience can continue to improve without the need for invasive changes to the aircraft. This flexibility means Gogo's customers can be confident the system is future ready and ahead of the curve from a technology perspective.

2Ku is a unique dual antenna system developed by Gogo to bring global streaming-capable Internet to large aircraft. The technology benefits from global coverage and the redundancy of more than 100 satellites in the Ku-band. In addition, the proprietary antenna design gives 2Ku a significant cost and performance advantage over other global solutions.

Gogo has more than 1,100 2Ku aircraft online and has a backlog of approximately 900 2Ku aircraft across 18 of the largest airlines around the globe. 2Ku remains one of the most successful in-flight connectivity products ever developed.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and we develop customizable services for our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About K5-Aviation

K5-Aviation was founded in 2010 in Germany by four experienced aviation experts. It currently operates four Airbus ACJ319/318 and two Bombardier Global Express aircraft worldwide with one more ACJ319neo and one Global 7500 on order for delivery in 2019. All employees of K5-Aviation have several years of professional experience in aviation and have worked for AOC holders operating 20 VIP aircraft and more. They all felt the need to offer a return to quality of operation rather than quantity. The license to operate aircraft commercially (Aircraft Operating Certificate – AOC) was issued by the German Aviation Authority in June 2011, and shortly after, K5-Aviation obtained approval for low visibility operations up to the highest Category IIIb without decision height and ETOPS 180 for Long Range Operation 180 minutes away from any suitable airport.

About Fokker Techniek B.V.

Fokker Techniek B.V. is a company of GKN Aerospace and is involved in Boeing 737 series as well as Airbus 320 family aircraft transfer activities including heavy maintenance. Due to its strong engineering background, Fokker Techniek B.V. specializes in green aircraft completions, conversions and refurbishments, both for the VIP and the Special Mission market. Fokker Techniek B.V. has its facility in the Netherlands. For our capabilities and certifications, please visit our executive aircraft conversions and VIP completions website: www.fokkertechniek.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019.

