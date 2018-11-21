K9 Dog Beds™ Launches Home Décor Inspired Dog Beds in Partnership with Celebrity Designer Wendy Bellissimo

Hand-selected by the creative teams of both companies, the Wendy Bellissimo collection is marked by classic, modern and fresh patterns spanning a variety of bed styles. The collection includes 19 pieces offering pet parents practical everyday functionality with beautiful colors and patterns that match a variety of home decor. "These are the beds everyone has been waiting for!" said, Ari Low, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at K9 Dog Beds. Low previously spent 15 years developing and manufacturing products for Target, Pottery Barn, Orvis, Petco, Kong, PetSmart and Walmart. He is also the inventor of the original ballistic tough dog bed and knows a few things about creating high-performance dog beds.

K9 Dog Beds has redefined the traditional dog bed experience by making durable, easy-clean and functional beds that are designed to last a lifetime. "We are not the disposable bed company, we are here to provide pet parents quality solutions designed for a lifelong journey," said Low. All beds are designed, engineered and assembled in the United States using only the highest, non-toxic, human-grade Certi-Pur USATM foam with a serious attention to detail.

"As a new kind of dog bed company, we see all of the special moments our pet parents create together with their companion, we believe dogs are magical and offer this world unconditional love and memories to last a lifetime. We make an impact with pet parents by creating and selling quality beds worthy of being the center of every room," says Sean Farley, K9 Dog Beds CEO and Co-Founder. He continued, "We're proud to partner with Wendy Bellissimo to make fresh, exciting dog beds more accessible, while offering innovative engineering solutions that makes the joy of "doghood" all that much better."

"I have 5 dogs of all sizes and it has always been a struggle for me to find beds for them that not only enhance my home but also endure the crazy, fun life of a dog," says Bellissimo. "I am so excited to collaborate with K9 Dog Beds to offer this collection because creating beautiful dog beds that will last has been a goal of mine throughout my twenty plus years of working with nationwide retailers and celebrity clientele." Bellissimo, Principal at Wendy Bellissimo Media, Inc., says she approached the collection with the goal that the beds would fit perfectly into homes where design matters and good style is extended throughout. "Dogs are part of the family and I believe their beds should be as plush, comfortable and beautiful as our own," Bellissimo added. "So why not make them fresh, relevant, provocative, and accessible?"

The partnership coincides with the launch of K9 Dog Beds "Win a K9 Designer Dog Bed" promotion that will run on Instagram and Facebook @k9dogbeds throughout November and December 2018.

This exclusive collection is available for purchase (prices range from $59 to $289) starting today on k9dogbeds.com .

Please visit https://k9ballistics.com/index.php/designer.html for more information and to view the collection.

About K9 Dog Beds

K9 Dog Beds ( k9dogbeds.com ) launched in 2010 to make high quality, durable and easy-to-clean dog beds pet parents love. Customers can choose from a curated selection of on-trend patterns and styles based on the personality of their pup and home décor. The heritage of the company originates from a robust performance and durability story. Their K9 Ballistic Tough Chew ProofTM and K9 Ballistic Tough Chew Resistant TM lines of dog beds are engineered for serious power chewers and hard every day wear-and-tear. They offer sizes XS to XXL (giant doggies) and human-grade orthopedic and nesting mattresses. The company is solution-oriented, offering beds for senior dogs, incontinent dogs, anxious puppies and large dogs. The company's new K9 Designer line was developed for pet parents with gentle dogs who desire high style and beautiful designs as well as practical functionality such as slipcovered, water resistant and easy-to-clean features. The company is headquartered in sunny Southern California.

About Wendy Bellissimo

For over 20 years, celebrity designer Wendy Bellissimo has represented the very best in style and quality to America's growing families. Spanning an eclectic mix of products, Wendy delivers exceptional designs, envisioned from the point-of-view of a Los Angeles mom of 14 (four daughters, five dogs, four chickens and a cat) who is passionate about creating products to fall in love with.

Wendy has been a guest on Oprah and has appeared in countless major publications and design shows. The Wendy Bellissimo brand can be found at major retailers across the USA including Macy's, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy, Buy, Baby and Smith & Noble.

