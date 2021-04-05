K9 of Mine Creates Dog Training Plan for Major Biden
K9 of Mine releases a new dog training plan designed to help Major, President Biden's dog that recently had a 2nd biting incident
Apr 05, 2021, 09:15 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 of Mine today announced a dog training plan designed to help President Biden's dog, Major.
Major is a two-year-old German Shepherd rescue dog who recently caused a stir with his 2nd bite incident at the White House. While the bite did not break skin, the incident has caused some alarm among White House staff and press.
K9 of Mine has worked diligently helping owners of reactive dogs, similar to Major, access digital training materials and videos to work on their dogs' reactivity behavior issues.
Major Biden's training plan - which can be found here on K9 of Mine - outlines several positive reinforcement-based strategies and training techniques designed to help Major work through arousal and aggression to strange triggers found within the White House.
For more information on Major's training program, visit https://www.k9ofmine.com/president-biden-major-dog-training-plan
About K9 of Mine: K9 of Mine is an online dog care site dedicated to providing owners with resources and information to help them better understand their canine companions.
Meg Marrs
K9 of Mine
[email protected]
Related Images
president-bidens-dog-major.jpg
President Biden's dog, Major
A photo of Major Biden frolicking on the White House lawn
SOURCE K9 of Mine
Share this article