K9s4COPs And Xtreme Concepts, Inc. Make The Lone Star State Safer With K9 Officer Donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K9s4COPs , a nonprofit foundation which donates fully trained K9s to law enforcement agencies and schools worldwide, has partnered with Xtreme Concepts, Inc., a provider of turnkey security solutions, training, and technology integration, to fund the donation of seven K9 Officers to law enforcement agencies across Texas. These donations mark a total of twenty-three K9 Officers that K9s4COPs has placed in 2020.

The K9s4COPs - K9s4KIDs initiative specifically grants K9s to school districts and college campuses to help keep students, faculty and staff safe. As part of this initiative, Spring Independent School District Police Department in Spring, Texas received K9 Officer Gatlin, a single-purpose narcotics Labrador Retriever, to work alongside Officer Andre Saulter. The donation of K9 Gatlin was also made possible with the help of a special donation from Friends of Charity. Bastrop Independent School District Police Department in Bastrop, Texas received K9 Officer Blanca, a single-purpose narcotics Labrador Retriever, to work alongside Officer Chelsea Deal.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 in Houston, Texas received K9 Frau, a single-purpose explosives Pointer, to partner with Officer Gaven Carson. Brazoria County Constable Precinct 4 in Angleton, Texas received K9 Keeper, a single-purpose narcotics Labrador Retriever, to partner with Timothy Crober. Nolanville Police Department in Nolanville, Texas received K9 Shadow, a single-purpose narcotics Labrador Retriever, to work with Officer Christopher Camden. Harris County Constable Precinct 6 in Houston, Texas received both K9 Der, a Belgian Malinois, and K9 Ego, a German Shepherd, to partner with Officers Christopher Pena and Carlos Torres. Both are single-purpose narcotics K9s, and each officer and K9 completed their Single-Purpose Handler Course at Harris County Sheriff's Office Academy in Houston.

"Xtreme Concepts, its subsidiary iK9, and the company's Founder and CEO Landon Ash, have always gone above and beyond in their support of our organization and law enforcement as a whole," said Kristi Schiller, CEO of K9s4COPs. "Since we began partnering together nearly 10 years ago, Landon has always ensured we receive the dogs we need while also donating space in his training classes whenever possible. It's no surprise that we regularly hear from the Departments and Officers we work with that his dogs are the best in the business."

"No law enforcement department should go without highly trained K9 officers because it's cost prohibitive," said Mr. Ash. "Through our K9 donations, Kristi and her team at K9s4COPs are able to do more with their operating dollars while helping law enforcement departments in need. This is why we are honored to partner with K9s4COPs and support the men and women on the frontlines, who day-in and day-out keep us all safe."

K9s4COPs and Xtreme Concepts first partnered together in 2011. Since that time, Xtreme Concepts has generously donated many K9s to the organization. To learn more about the successes surrounding these K9s, please visit iK9.com.

K9s4COPs is funded through private donations, community support and fundraising events. To help place trained K9s in your community and schools, please consider donating to support our mission at K9s4COPs.org/Donate

About K9s4COPs

K9s4COPs is a Texas-based nonprofit, founded by philanthropist Kristi Schiller, that provides trained K9 partners to law enforcement agencies, school districts and college campuses across the world. Since its inception in 2011, over 225 K9s have been awarded and $500 million dollars-worth of contraband has been taken off the streets. A trained K9 can cost $15,000 to $45,000 depending on their detection skills, and many law enforcement agencies cannot afford to purchase or replace a K9. This is where K9s4COPs comes to the rescue and funds these trained K9s for law enforcement and schools in need.

About Xtreme Concepts, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Landon Ash, Xtreme Concepts, Inc. is a worldwide leader in providing turnkey security solutions, training, and technology integration to the U.S. government, military and commercial clients on a global scale. The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

