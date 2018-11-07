KaBOOM! Selects Landscape Structures as its "Partner in Play" to Increase Play Opportunities for All Kids

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KaBOOM! announced Landscape Structures as its next "Partner in Play," with a three-year partnership set to begin on January 1, 2019. The Partner in Play serves as the primary supplier of playground equipment and partner in building hundreds of playspaces in communities in need across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

KaBOOM!, the national non-profit dedicated to ensuring all kids have great, safe places to play, will work with Landscape Structures to provide innovative playspaces that will enable kids and families, regardless of zip code, to make play the easy choice.

"Landscape Structures has built a strong reputation based on their commitment to innovative playspace design and safe, challenging equipment that improves how kids can play," said James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM!. "They also share our belief that kid-designed, community-built playspaces have the power to bring people together from all walks of life and to give all kids, regardless of where they live, the childhood they deserve filled with play."

Landscape Structures, an employee-owned company that designs and manufactures playground equipment based in Delano, MN, has designed, manufactured and installed more than 80,000 playgrounds worldwide. A leader of the industry, Landscape Structures has focused on designing and producing innovative playground equipment that ensures kids of all abilities can play side by side. The partnership will catalyze opportunities to bring innovative playspace designs into the communities that need it most.

"We have always been impressed with the KaBOOM! commitment to play and social equity," said Pat Faust, president of Landscape Structures Inc. "We want to honor their commitment in new ways, and are excited to significantly impact communities together."

Landscape Structures and KaBOOM! will work to build innovative, inclusive playspaces throughout communities – schools, parks, housing and beyond – so that all kids feel valued and loved, and their potential is supported, nurtured and celebrated. Over the course of the three year agreement, the partners are expected to build more than 400 playspaces across North America.

About KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom , facebook.com/kaboom and instagram.com/kaboom . #playmatters #PLAYceforKids

About Landscape Structures

Since 1971, Landscape Structures Inc. has been the leading manufacturer of commercial playground equipment in the world. Our employee-owned company designs community and school playgrounds that encourage kids of all ages and abilities to learn persistence, leadership, competition, bravery, support and empathy through play. We push the limits—of design, inclusion, play—to help kids realize there is no limit to what they can do today and in the future. For a better tomorrow, we play today.

