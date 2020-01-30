Kadenwood, LLC, Consumer Seed-To-Shelf CBD Company Acquires Canabanix Farming Operations in Multi-Million Dollar Deal Forming Kadenwood Biosciences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announces today the acquisition of Long Beach, CA-based Canabanix, which includes its nationwide farming, proprietary genetics and hundreds of thousands of square feet of greenhouse operations. With the acquisition, Canabanix will now be named Kadenwood Biosciences, utilizing its industry-leading hemp farming practices, including advanced technology in genetics and breeding, hemp production and the continued construction of its processing facilities and capabilities, providing quality, purity and consistency for fully vertical seed-to-shelf CBD product development.

Kadenwood launched in early 2019 merging a team of proven industry leaders in CPG marketing with Canabanix's expertise in seed-to-shelf farming and genetic operations. As Kadenwood Biosciences, Kadenwood will now own all rights to Canabanix, creating a fully-integrated CBD solution with the ability to grow genetically advanced hemp across multiple states and bring new products to market with national distribution. Kadenwood Co-Founder and Managing Partner Brian Newberry, a leading strategist and authority in hemp growing and processing, will continue to oversee its CBD hemp and industrial hemp growth in the U.S. as well as international expansion, ensuring a new industry standard in producing only the best, most trusted and purest hemp and CBD products.

With the acquisition, Kadenwood is well-positioned to build on its expanding national footprint. Continuing to grow and develop unique seed-to-shelf practices while also becoming a trusted supplier to other CBD and hemp companies, Kadenwood Biosciences will expand the company's commitment to providing the highest quality industrial hemp and purest CBD hemp product across both verticals. Kadenwood uses only the cleanest form of CBD oil, and isolates without THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), to create trusted products sourced from Canabanix operations and other proprietary owned hemp farms in the U.S.

"With the acquisition of Canabanix, we are eager to establish Kadenwood as one of the largest and fastest growing Hemp and CBD-only vertically integrated consumer products companies in the U.S.," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "We are dedicated to setting the standard for the Hemp industry and on safety for CBD. By having control over the entire process, from seed to shelf, ensures that all Kadenwood farmed products meet the highest standards for purity and safety."

"Building on our acquisition of Canabanix allows Kadenwood to continue to be at the forefront of best practice operational standards," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Brian Newberry. "It's our priority to continue to evolve the hemp industry in both industrial hemp and CBD hemp with better traceability standards and safety and health regulations to truly create a more trusted hemp products and CBD industry."

"We are thrilled to extend our innovative practices and superior quality hemp to the Kadenwood brand," said Glenn Russell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Canabanix, who will be joining the Kadenwood Board of Directors. "Our revolutionary genetics program and farming techniques allow us to grow the best of the best hemp and create the purest product and most effective CBD products with transparency and we believe the acquisition is one of many steps Kadenwood is taking to become the most reputable seed-to-shelf CBD company on the market."

Kadenwood continues to partner closely with the CBD farming community to establish the best CBD farming techniques and create economic benefits at the local level, in addition to partnering with government agencies to help define traceability standards and regulations for CBD. To further this commitment, the company recently welcomed former Surgeon General Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS to Kadenwood's Advisory Board to provide leadership in setting CBD best practices.

Kadenwood's first product line in the personal care market, LEVEL SELECT™, launched nationwide in August 2019. It includes a line of topical Roll-Ons and Sports Creams and a recently released line of CBD Oil Drops.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In the summer of 2019, Kadenwood launched its first collection of branded products under trademarks, LEVEL SELECT, in personal care sector. Kadenwood continues to be committed to developing enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com .

