Kadenwood, LLC Enters Consumer Products Marketplace With A $50M Ad Budget And 100% Owned Seed-To-Shelf Capability Ready To Shape And Grow The CBD Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC today announced its entry into the consumer products marketplace with a relentless focus on shaping CBD (cannabidiol) into a trusted mainstream wellness category. To get there, Kadenwood merged a team of proven industry heavyweights in CPG marketing and category building innovation with a vertically-integrated, seed-to-shelf CBD farm group. Beginning this summer, with up to $50M in planned advertising over the next two years, Kadenwood will launch its collection of branded products under trademarks with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

Kadenwood will launch its first product in personal care under the trademark LEVEL SELECT™ followed by other categories. To ensure the highest quality and purity from seed to oil containing no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), all CBD oil for all products will be sourced through Kadenwood's own hemp farms in the U.S. Product quality will also be backed by a leadership team that received the "Best CBD Farmers of 2018 Nationwide" award from the Indo Expo. Kadenwood is also partnering closely with the CBD farming community to establish the best CBD farming techniques and create economic benefits at the local level. In addition, the company is partnering with government agencies to help define traceability standards and regulations for CBD.

"Today more than a quarter of the U.S. population believes in the potential benefits of CBD1. There are lots of small companies dipping their toes in at the local level, trying to respond to consumer demand. However, there's no clear national leader that can provide a safe and reliable product," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood.

"With our team's deep CPG marketing expertise, combined with our CBD vertically-integrated farming capability, we have an opportunity to meet this demand and ensure we can deliver the highest quality brand product experience to existing and future users of CBD. Starting this summer, we will kick off an advertising campaign for our new products to communicate the brand benefits and continually educate consumers about CBD. This will help it become the trusted mainstream wellness category that we believe it can be."

As Co-Founder and CEO, Dickens brings over 20 years of experience leading marketing and branding teams. He served more than eight years as a U.S. Army pilot and commander and then in marketing leadership roles driving growth for category-leading brands in fast-growing startups and global Fortune 500 companies, including Kraft Foods, Henkel Personal Care, LifeLock and King's Hawaiian.

In addition to Dickens, Kadenwood's leadership team includes Chairman, Todd Davis (Retired Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of LifeLock); Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Doug Weekes (former CPG leader from Kraft Foods, Henkel Personal Care, Core Water, Outlaw Beverages, Purity Organic); Co-Founder and General Manager, Brian Newberry (a leading authority in hemp growing and processing; serial entrepreneur with over a dozen startups; former product and corporate strategist for MasterCard, Honda, DIRECTV; acclaimed Fintech expert and key pioneer in creating prepaid products for consumers).

"With the CBD category expected to grow nearly 40 times to $22B by 20222, we're excited about the launch of Kadenwood to meet this demand by bringing together a team that has a long track record of success in defining industries and creating category-leading brands that consumers love," said Todd Davis, Chairman of Kadenwood.

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second-most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and has many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer, 2019 Kadenwood will launch its collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

