Kaelus Launches New 40W iPA PIM Analyzer Designed for Site Verification
700 MHz Portable PIM Analyzer is Ideal for External PIM Testing
Sep 05, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaelus, a leading supplier of high-quality, PIM test and measurement instruments and RF conditioning solutions, has launched a new 700 MHz high power 40W version of the iPA Portable PIM Analyzer.
The new 40W iPA-0707D from Kaelus is designed for site verification where typical 20W carrier power level is not sufficient to test external PIM.
"Low level external PIM is below the noise floor of standard spectrum monitoring instruments," said Tony Langelaan, Product Line Manager, Kaelus Test & Measurement. "The higher power levels of the transmitting tones of the 40W iPA-0707D significantly increase the PIM level and are therefore more likely to be detectable."
Product Features
- 40W (+46 dBm) max power output per carrier
- Able to be reduced to +30 dBm in steps of 1 dB
- Same size, weight and interface of the Kaelus 20W iPA
- Compatible with the Kaelus RTF Module
- Compatible with the Kaelus ACE calibration extender
- Rugged and portable construction
About Kaelus
Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics
Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.
