Kahala Hotel & Resort, Prestigious Luxury Resort Located in Hawaii, to Open Most Innovative Luxury Hotel in Yokohama, Japan, on June 17, 2020

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort, a prestigious luxury resort located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, announced on August 16 that it will open the Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, the first "Kahala" brand hotel outside of Hawaii, on June 17, 2020, in Yokohama's Bay Area, surrounded by picturesque scenery in the cosmopolitan Japanese city. By combining Hawaii's intellectually stimulating and sensual Aloha spirit with Yokohama's reverence for and history of adopting world cultures, the Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, as a completely new luxury hotel unique in the world, will offer guests a very special "Kahala" experience it hopes they will treasure.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, situated in Honolulu's exclusive residential area of Kahala -- a tranquil neighborhood away from the hustle and bustle of the city, just a short drive past Diamond Head, regarded as the most scenic spot on the island. Since its opening in 1964, the hotel has welcomed American presidents (starting with Lyndon B. Johnson), royalty, heads of state, countless movie and rock stars, and prominent members of the literary world, and continues entrancing many people today.

Hotel concept

To blend harmoniously with the hotel's location at the Minato Mirai seaside, the building's exterior design evokes the image of a shore where waves break and recede, with a dazzling radiance that sparkles like light reflecting on the water's surface. The interior concept is "Crystal Modern," featuring stylish, elegant spaces filled with the brilliance of bracing light shining on crystals.

Hotel location

Name: The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama

Address: 1-8-1 and 1-8-9 Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Japan

Details

- By car: Approximately six minutes from the Higashi Kanagawa exit or approximately four minutes from the Minatomirai exit on the Kanagawa Route 1 Yokohane Line, Metropolitan Expressway

- By train: Approximately eight minutes on foot from Shin-takashima or Minatomirai Station on the Minatomirai Line, approximately six minutes by taxi from Yokohama Station on the Tokaido Main Line, approximately 20 minutes by taxi from Shin-Yokohama Station on the Tokaido Shinkansen

*About 100 minutes from Narita International Airport, about 30 minutes from Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

- Size: One belowground floor, 14 aboveground floors

- Number of guest rooms: 146

- Restaurants: Italian restaurant, Japanese restaurant (with attached "teppanyaki" restaurant), lounge and bar

- Facilities: Large public baths, approximately 20-meter-long pool (heated), beauty salon, gym, ballroom

- Opening date: June 17, 2020

