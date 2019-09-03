Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity is Helping Men Overcome Erectile Dysfunction with Leading-edge GAINSWave® Therapy

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity led by Dr. Joel Kahn, which is widely referred to as one of the world's premier cardiac clinics, is now offering the dynamic GAINSWave® therapy to help men overcome erectile dysfunction (ED) and Peyronie's disease. GAINSWave is a non-invasive and drug-free sound therapy with a 75% success rate in treating (ED) and is also performed by a highly trained network of physicians across the nation.

This all-natural solution addresses the root cause of the issue using Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Soundwaves (Li-ESWT) to remove micro-plaque, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, and improve blood flow.

Erectile Dysfunction is a natural occurrence that affects many men as they age. Over time, the vessels in the genitalia weaken and micro-plaque builds. This plaque restricts the blood flow that streams throughout the area, making it difficult to achieve an erection. Subsequently, sensitivity and blood vessel production declines as well.

"With this alternative ED treatment, there are no expensive prescriptions to remember to take or refill, and no penile implants or surgery," shares Dr. Kahn. "GAINSWave® therapy is effective and safe for men who cannot take oral ED medicine, such as those with heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure."

Patients receiving GAINSWave have confirmed positive results, reporting improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance, and decreased refractory time between ejaculation."In my clinic, I combine GAINSWave with lifestyle education, nitric oxide boosting foods and supplements, and, when needed, generic PDE5 inhibitors like sildenafil (aka Viagra) for success and satisfaction," adds Kahn.

To learn more about GAINSWave, visit the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity, which is located at 31500 Telegraph Rd.Suite #215 Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

Joel Kahn, MD, FACC of Detroit, Michigan, is a practicing cardiologist, and a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Michigan Medical School. Known as "America's Healthy Heart Doc", Dr. Kahn has triple board certification in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology. He was the first physician in the world to certify in Metabolic Cardiology with A4M/MMI and the University of South Florida.

