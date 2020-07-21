Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC notify purchasers of Honeywell International Inc. securities of deadline to apply for co-lead plaintiff position in securities class action - HON

NEW ORLEANS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Court-appointed Lead Counsel Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") notify all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell International Inc. securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), that, not later than 45 days from the date of publication of this notice, any member of the purported class may move the court to serve as co-lead plaintiff of the purported class to supplement the current sole lead plaintiff. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Honeywell during the Class Period and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]) to learn more.

About the Lawsuit

Plaintiff is seeking to recover damages for violations of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against Honeywell, its President and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk, its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas A. Szlosek, and Vice President of Corporate Finance Greg Lewis, who later replaced Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer (collectively, "Defendants"), during the Class Period. The case is Kanefsky v. Honeywell International Inc. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-15536-WJM-JAD.

