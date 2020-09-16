Kahoot! acquires Actimo to strengthen corporate learning, culture and engagement

Kahoot! is acquiring 100% of the shares in Actimo ApS for a total consideration reflecting an enterprise value ("EV") of USD 26-33 million on a cash and debt-free basis, to be settled in a combination of cash and shares, including a performance-based element. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and the transaction is expected to be completed in October 2020. Further details regarding the transaction will be presented in the Q3 report.

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! by empowering all educators, teachers, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential through a game-based learning platform. In the last 12 months, more than one billion participating players in over 200 countries attended over 200 million Kahoot! sessions.

Kahoot! at work is bringing the next generation of learning to the modern workplace. Kahoot!'s game-based learning platform enables all kinds of organizations to create engaging presentations, training, events, and virtual learning. In the last 12 months, corporations and organizations around the world, including 97% of Fortune 500 companies, used Kahoot! at work to make learning awesome - with more than 2 million sessions and over 20 million participating players.

The acquisition of Actimo is a part of the strategy to strengthen the Kahoot! at work offering with employee tools to further enable all organizations to build their corporate culture. Actimo enhances Kahoot!'s corporate learning and engagement tools by combining the features of employee engagement from the Actimo platform with the learning approach, scale and reach of Kahoot!.

Kahoot! will continue to develop new services and solutions, and together with Actimo extend Kahoot! 360 , the company's product for corporate learning scaled to enterprise, to fit the needs of today's HR, learning and development roles, and internal communications teams.

"We are excited to welcome the Actimo team to be part of the fast-growing Kahoot! family," said Kahoot! CEO, Eilert Hanoa. "This acquisition will further extend Kahoot!'s corporate learning offerings, by providing solutions tailored for the frontline segment, as well as to solidify company culture and engagement among remote and distributed teams in companies of all types and sizes. This continues our expressed ambition to also grow through M&A by adding strategic capabilities that we can leverage across our global platform."

Actimo, based in Denmark, is on a mission to help companies connect efficiently with their employees. Recent global changes in how and where we all work has put employee engagement high on the priority list for organizations of all sizes – especially for human resources, learning and development roles and internal communications teams. According to a Gallup report , 85% of the global workforce is disengaged, and engaged employees can increase profitability substantially. Today, more than 200 enterprise companies, such as Circle K, Hi3G, and Compass Group, use Actimo to transform the way they engage and motivate their employees all around the world, currently representing an annually recurring revenue ("ARR") of approx. USD 5 million.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Kahoot! in our mission to develop next-level solutions that connect remote employees and boost employee engagement and productivity," said Eske Gunge, CEO at Actimo. "Being part of Kahoot! and with our experience from working with innovative and ambitious enterprises across industries, we can together set a new standard for corporate learning and engagement."

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland and Poland. Let's play!

About Actimo

Actimo is a mobile workspace for remote employees that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect with and engage their teams. With its intuitive and customizable employee app, Actimo combines elements from communication, training, and leadership into one integrated workspace. Our mission is to make employees more engaged and productive, by delivering a complete solution focused on employee experience. Since 2012, Actimo has been a trusted partner for leaders and decision-makers in HR, Communications, and Training of international organizations in industries such as Facility Management, Transportation, Retail, Finance, and Hospitality. With headquarters in Copenhagen and 43 employees, Actimo services enterprise customers and their employees across 80 countries, and has operations in Denmark, Sweden, UK, Spain, and Mexico. Actimo reported for 2019, in accordance with Danish GAAP, revenues of DKK 23.6 million and EBITDA of DKK -1 million.

