Kahoot! brings in 30K+ educators globally for its inaugural Kahoot! EDU Summit

Due to COVID-19 forcing schools to close early and potentially remain fully or partially closed for the upcoming academic year, access to effective digital tools to support virtual learning is more important than ever. To empower teachers with resources and knowledge for the next year, the Summit featured sessions from the Kahoot! team, Kahoot! partners—including Britannica, United Nations, Common Sense Education, Microsoft, Google and more—as well as inspiring educators and leaders in education innovation.

Topics covered during the event included distance learning, virtual and blended learning, insights-driven instruction, inclusive and social emotional learning, and technology tools teachers can use. With content relevant for both K-12 and higher education, the Summit empowered educators and educational leaders at all levels to respond to the challenges of the 2020/2021 school year and shape the future of learning.

Kahoot! announced several key initiatives at the event including:

Kahoot! announced Kahoot! Academy , a global knowledge platform, community and marketplace for educators

, a global knowledge platform, community and marketplace for educators Kahoot! demoed interactive lessons and all-new reports that facilitate formative assessment

and that facilitate formative assessment Kahoot! previewed study leagues coming for back-to-school 2020: a new take on virtual groups that will make studying with peers more exciting

"The new academic year will be very different for all teachers, with several unknowns about the format of the future classroom, the use of technology and the expectations from students and parents," said Gina Ruffcorn, 5th Grade Teacher at West Harrison Elementary in Mondamin, Iowa. "Kahoot! EDU Summit not only provided informative sessions to prepare me for the school year but also provided a forum for support, discussion and reflection with other educators. I feel confident going into the next academic year knowing that my Kahoot! toolbox is stocked and ready to go!"

"The response to the Kahoot! EDU Summit has been overwhelmingly positive, with thousands attending the virtual event to be inspired and better equipped for the classroom of the future," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot! "We will bring more events and resources to empower teachers around the world, such as the newly launched Kahoot! Academy, and continue our journey to becoming the leading learning platform in the world."

Recorded sessions from the Kahoot! EDU Summit are available for all educators to watch here. To learn more about how Kahoot! can support your virtual classroom, visit the website or read the starter guide to distance learning with Kahoot! . For updates on all Kahoot! events, features, and offerings, follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower every child, student and employee to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In 2020, more than 218 million games have been played so far on the Kahoot! platform with 1.3 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France and Finland. Let's play!

