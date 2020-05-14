Kahoot! Launches The New Interactive Presentations Feature To Make Any Presentation Awesome

Slides remain, for most, an effective way to share information, but presentations are often 'one way' and are particularly challenging when delivered to a remote audience. With the new features, users can now import slides from their favorite presentation tool (PowerPoint, Slides, Keynote) then combine with quizzing, polling and gaming elements to create a uniquely engaging experience that boosts energy, engagement and input, whether delivering remotely or in-person. Users can also simply combine an existing presentation with an existing kahoot game to avoid the need to switch between different applications.

As businesses are moving to virtual workplaces with about half of the global population estimated working remotely, usage of Kahoot! has grown tremendously, as businesses use it to strengthen culture, drive engagement during remote presentations, and to deliver effective training. Business users are increasingly using Kahoot! in a live video conference setting or by sharing self-paced assignments, with Kahoot! signups for business users doubling since February.

"With Kahoot!, I can involve my audience throughout my entire presentation - not just as a Q&A at the very end," said Keith Lillico, instructional strategist and designer. "Not only are they more engaged by being able to contribute and participate, I am also able to reinforce important content. When presenting, there is nothing more valuable than knowing in real time that I have landed the key points I want to get across, as well as having an energized audience!"

"In recent times, we have heard our customers of all sizes tell us about the challenges of remote work and keeping employees and customers engaged," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot! "This launch couldn't come at a better time as professionals globally are trying to figure out how to deliver impactful presentations. These new capabilities will allow anyone to create an engaging experience while presenting, and also understanding, in real time, what proportion of their audience understands their key messages."

To get started, sign up for a Kahoot! Premium+ plan . Also available is this Kahoot! challenge to get top tips for giving a great presentation, and to see interactive presentations features in action, watch this video .

In the coming weeks, Kahoot! will launch more functionalities for organizations of all sizes in a brand new corporate learning platform, Kahoot! 360, targeted towards e-learning, virtual events, employee engagement, internal communications and remote presentations.

