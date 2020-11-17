Kahoot! partners up with Bitmoji for more engaging and personalized virtual learning

Engaging students and building a sense of community within virtual classrooms continues to be one of the biggest challenges of distance and blended learning. With this integration, educators will be able to add their Bitmoji avatars—fun animated representations of themselves and their classrooms—to their Kahoot! games. This will allow them to create personal, familiar and engaging learning experiences within their virtual lessons.

This new feature will also allow students to use their Bitmoji avatars within the recently-launched study leagues , a social way to study together, on the Kahoot! app. This will give learners a fun and interactive way to study together, enjoy friendly competition and make learning a social experience, whether in-person or virtually. All Kahoot! users will have the option to add their Bitmoji avatar to learning games they create on the Kahoot! platform, making it simple to personalize their games to share with friends and family.

"With many schools around the world adopting a mix of distance and in-person learning, both educators and students are seeking new, engaging ways to connect virtually and make the online learning experience feel more personal," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. "We know that Bitmoji has become a favorite among educators, students and families, and we're excited to offer this integration to make virtual learning awesome."

With Kahoot!, educators can drive engagement in their lessons by fostering active participation, curiosity and a sense of play that brings learning to life. Educators can also create interactive lessons on the Kahoot! platform that can turn standard lessons into impactful, interactive learning experiences, whether students are at school or at home.

"Bitmoji has taken the education world by storm this year as teachers have tapped into the power of Bitmoji to bring classrooms together even when they have to be apart," said Ba Blackstock, CEO and Creative Director of Bitmoji. "We're excited to help shape the future of edtech with Kahoot! and fuel fun and personalized learning experiences on their platform."

Read our blog post to learn more about Kahoot!'s integration with Bitmoji and how you can get started adding Bitmoji to your Kahoot! experience.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Organizations can also connect and engage their work teams with Actimo, our employee engagement platform. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

Media Contact:

Falguni Bhuta

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahoot!

Related Links

https://www.kahoot.com

