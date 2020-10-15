KAHR Announces Addition of Prof. Hagop M. Kantarjian to Its Clinical Advisory Board

JERUSALEM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR, a cancer immunotherapy company developing novel multifunctional immuno-recruitment proteins, today announced that

Prof. Hagop M. Kantarjian, M.D., Chair of the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has joined KAHR's clinical advisory board. Prof. Kantarjian is a world leader in leukemia treatment and his research and collaborations have been the basis for the FDA approval of more than 20 drugs in leukemia.

Prof. Kantarjian stated, "I am excited to join KAHR's clinical advisory board and provide recommendations as they work to advance novel multifunctional immuno-recruitment proteins for the treatment of hematological malignancies. DSP107, KAHR's novel CD47x41BB targeting compound, is an exciting project and I look forward to seeing it developed for the potential benefit of leukemia patients."

Yaron Pereg, PhD, CEO, KAHR Medical, said, "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Kantarjian, an international leader in the field of leukemia to our clinical advisory board. We look forward to learning from the expertise of Prof. Kantarjian and the rest of our esteemed clinical advisory board as we advance DSP107 into clinical development, as well as our earlier therapeutic pipeline."

Prof. Kantarjian leads the world-renowned Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson and mentored many internationally recognized experts in the field of clinical leukemia research. In the past three decades, Prof. Kantarjian has developed and demonstrated the effectiveness of a number of major treatments, including new chemotherapy and targeted therapy approaches across the spectrum of leukemia. Prof. Kantarjian has received several prestigious honors and awards including the 37th Jeffrey A Gottlieb Memorial Award (2012), the John Mendelsohn Lifetime Scientific Achievement Award (2008), the Joseph H. Burchenal Memorial Award (2013),the Charles A. LeMaistre, M.D. Outstanding Achievement Award in Cancer (2014), and America's Top Doctors, Castle Connolly Medical (2003-present). He was also selected the top Castle Connolly National Physician of the Year Award for Lifetime Achievement (2014). He is an author on over 1,800 peer-reviewed publications.

KAHR's clinical advisory board members include also:

Mark Tykocinski , MD (KAHR's technology inventor) – Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Thomas Jefferson University , and the Dean of Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University .

About KAHR

KAHR develops the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead product, DSP107, is a second generation CD47x41BB targeting compound that simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their innate defenses and activates an effective, local response of both innate and adaptive immunity. KAHR's technology platform is based on multi-functional immuno-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that utilize overexpression of checkpoint antigens on cancer cells in order to selectively target and bind to the tumor. MIRPs binding cancer cells to immune cells to produce a targeted synergistic effect by combining immune checkpoint inhibition with localized immune cell activation, unmasking cancer cell camouflage to enable innate immune response, while recruiting the adaptive immune system to bind and selectively kill the cancer cells. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, Hadassit Bio-Holdings, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/

