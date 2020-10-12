KAHR Announces Oral Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

JERUSALEM, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR, a cancer immunotherapy company developing novel multifunctional immuno-recruitment proteins, today announced that an abstract reporting preclinical data for DSP107, a second generation CD47x41BB targeting compound for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, has been accepted for an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

"The ASH Annual Meeting will be an important opportunity to present mechanistic studies and extensive in vitro and in vivo results from our novel CD47x41BB clinical stage drug candidate," said Yaron Pereg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of KAHR. "We look forward to advancing the clinical development of this novel therapy."

The following abstract will be posted on the ASH website on November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET:

Title: DSP107, a Novel Bi-Functional Fusion Protein That Combines Inhibition of CD47 with Targeted Activation of 4-1BB to Trigger Innate and Adaptive Anticancer Immune Responses

Publication Number: 173

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Presentation Time: 12:30 PM

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Novel Approaches to Overcome Resistance

About DSP107

DSP107 targets CD47-overexpressing tumors, simultaneously blocking macrophage inhibitory signals and delivering an immune costimulatory signal to tumor antigen-specific, activated T-cells. CD47 is overexpressed on many cancer cells and binds SIRPα on immune phagocytic cells to produce a "don't eat me" signal. DSP107 binds CD47 on cancer cells, blocking interaction with SIRPα and thus, blocking the "don't eat me signal". Simultaneously, DSP107 binds 41BB on T-cells, stimulating their activation. These activities lead to targeted immune activation through both macrophage and T-cell mediated tumor destruction.

About DPS107 Phase I/II

A Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of DSP107 as a monotherapy and in combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in patients with advanced solid tumors is currently being activated. The preliminary efficacy of both DSP107 monotherapy and combination therapy with atezolizumab will also be evaluated in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) who progressed after treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. The study will be conducted at multiple centers in the United States under a clinical collaboration with Roche.

About KAHR

KAHR develops the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead product, DSP107, is a second generation CD47x41BB targeting compound that simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their innate defenses and activates an effective, local response of both innate and adaptive immunity. KAHR's technology platform is based on multi-functional immuno-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that utilize overexpression of checkpoint antigens on cancer cells in order to selectively target and bind to the tumor. MIRPs binding cancer cells to immune cells to produce a targeted synergistic effect by combining immune checkpoint inhibition with localized immune cell activation, unmasking cancer cell camouflage to enable innate immune response, while recruiting the adaptive immune system to bind and selectively kill the cancer cells. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, Hadassit Bio-Holdings, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/

